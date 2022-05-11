TRAVERSE CITY — Mechanical failure may have been the cause of a plane crash Tuesday evening at the Civic Center, when a Northwestern Michigan College flight instructor and a student completed an emergency landing, officials said.
"Based on statements from the instructor and the student pilot there was possible engine failure," said Capt. Keith Gillis, of the Traverse City Police Department. "We’ll know more once the FAA looks into the mechanical issues, if the plane did have mechanical issues."
Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration were on scene Wednesday, which local law enforcement secured overnight. No injuries requiring medical attention were reported, Gillis said.
An FAA spokesperson said the plane's pilot reported engine problems during final approach to Cherry Capital Airport, citing preliminary information. The National Transportation Safety Board is also looking into the crash landing and is leading the investigation.
Two witnesses, including one who spoke to the flight college student shortly after helping him out of the plane, said Tuesday that they didn't hear engine noise from the plane as it neared the ground.
Blake Williams said he lives nearby and is familiar with the planes' noises but didn't hear anything that day. Justin Hostetler said the plane seemed to glide over the fields and that it was quiet during its crash landing.
Both were sitting on bleachers near the corner of the Civic Center athletic field where the plane crashed into a fence before coming to rest, they said Tuesday. While other athletic fields were busy that day, the soccer field closest to the crash site was empty, save one man who ran away as the plane neared.
The plane, a fixed-wing, single engine Cessna 172 was purchased new in 2011 by NMC, FAA records show. The names of the instructor and student are known to the FAA but have not been released, Gillis said.
"We’re very fortunate that the two people in the plane were not injured nor anybody on the ground was injured," Gillis said, referencing the busy atmosphere at the Civic Center on one of the first warm evenings of spring.
Diana Fairbanks, NMC executive director of public relations, marketing and communications, said the college was withholding the instructor's and student's names until it has a thorough understanding of what happened.
Gillis said Grand Traverse County Sheriff deputies responded to assist as did Traverse City Fire Department and fuel was removed from the plane in the event it presented a fire or environmental hazard.
A sample of the fuel was collected for the FAA, Gillis said, adding no wrongdoing is suspected and local law enforcement trains yearly with Cherry Capital Airport staff and the FAA.
Data available on Flight Aware, a public aviation website, shows the plane departed Cherry Capital Airport Tuesday at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, landed back at the airport after a one-hour flight, departed Cherry Capital again at 3:38 p.m. and landed at Pellston Regional Airport at 4:13 p.m.
The plane was on the ground in Pellston for only seven minutes, records on Flight Aware show, and was scheduled to land back at Cherry Capital at 5:28 p.m. Gillis confirmed the plane made the emergency landing at approximately 5:28 p.m.
Fairbanks said she expected investigators would have some more findings to report in the following days, but as of Wednesday afternoon she was unsure of when.
She added the plane was loaded onto a flatbed truck and taken to a hangar at Cherry Capital Airport that afternoon.
Flight Aware shows an active schedule for the plane in the weeks leading up to the crash, with 18 flights, all in Michigan, since April 27.
Cherry Capital Airport Director Kevin Klein credited first responders and what he said appeared to be quick thinking by the pilot.
"They landed in the Civic Center, crashed into the fence and were able to walk away and no one was hurt on the ground," Klein said. "The location that they chose, that was smart thinking, it was open area and all the people on the ground got out of the way, thank goodness. The community was great in responding."
In the event of an off-airport accident like what happened Tuesday, Klein said airport staff act as a liaison between local first responders and the FAA.
