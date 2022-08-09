TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library and other neighbors back a proposal to not only provide daytime hours at a Traverse City homeless shelter through the winter, but for a broader partnership with other nonprofits and Traverse City police as well.
Safe Harbor wants to offer daytime hours on weekends during its October-through-April season, according to a proposal city commissioners heard Monday. The overnight, emergency shelter is typically closed during the day except when temperatures dip to extreme lows.
The shelter, on Wellington Street in a neighborhood along Boardman Lake’s north shore, would be open on weekends while Jubilee House would stay open later in the afternoon, according to the proposal. Central United Methodist Church also would keep serving breakfast on weekdays.
Daytime services on the weekend will require a minor amendment to the shelter’s special land use permit, city Manager Marty Colburn said. That’s coming up on commissioners’ Aug. 15 agenda.
It’s one part of a plan aimed at addressing a spike in calls to police for various incidents at Traverse Area District Library, nearby Hull Park and the shelter itself. Those occurred when COVID-19 considerations forced Jubilee House, a day services provider on Washington Street, to close in the winter of 2021-22, as previously reported.
Michele Howard, the library’s director, told commissioners in a letter that she supported the plan but couldn’t be there in person to say so. The library became the de facto day shelter for people without homes, leading to frequent incidents of behavioral policy violations. Of the 169 from November 2021 through April 2022, most led library staff to suspend library privileges.
“Allowing Safe Harbor to be open on weekends gives those individuals who have been suspended from the library due to behavioral incidents a place to go where they can stay warm and also get important services available to them,” she wrote. “Additionally, it provides a safer, central location for all other unhoused members of the community to find services — and it provides a safer environment for service providers as well.”
Commissioners also heard about how a community police officer and social worker for the city police department will fit into the plan.
City Police Capt. Keith Gillis, who oversees the department’s patrol services division, said the community police officer will work with residents, businesses and organizations on problem-solving and head the North Boardman Crisis Support Team.
A social worker can help link people to mental health and addiction treatment services as well, Gillis said.
Department Chief Jeff O’Brien said he sees a social worker’s education and more person-centered approach as an advantage. Police tend to look at everyone in a “justice-is-blind” light, he said.
The goal is to get people into homes, said Ryan Hannon, Goodwill of Northern Michigan’s community engagement officer. That includes permanent supportive housing, a home where tenants get both a housing subsidy and a case manager to help them work on their goals.
Connecting homeless people to services helps them deal with issues that are exacerbated by not having a home, Hannon said. They often deal with those issues and suffer in public view, and he said he is grateful to be working with a police department that takes a compassionate approach in working with homeless people.
Commissioners had a few questions — Ashlea Walter wondered why Jubilee House would be open on weekdays when its capacity seemed so small.
Derek Quinn, Jubilee House’s director, said the home-turned-day services center can comfortably fit about 30 people, more if people can stand in the kitchen to warm up.
And Christopher Ellalasingham, Safe Harbor’s board chairman, said Safe Harbor would struggle to find the funding and volunteers needed to be open during weekdays. It’s also important to not have everyone congregating in the same place but dispersed throughout Traverse City.
Hannon also noted that people will be moving in and out of the day centers as they charge their phones, shower, warm up and so on.
Roger Putman, a city resident who lives on nearby Railroad Avenue and former city commissioner, said he supports the plan. That’s both as a private citizen and as the husband of a library employee, he said. He urged commissioners to back the plan, especially since it aims to address underlying substance use problems he said were behind the bulk of the incidents at the library.
He relayed a library incident where someone yelled profanities while urinating on a kiosk outside. The plan may not have all the answers, but people need certainty about their personal safety in handling situations with potentially violent and abusive behavior, Putman said.
“Please do the right thing and make this happen,” he said.
