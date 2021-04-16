Ten months ago, along with a couple of friends, I began working on a project. Creating an episodic podcast about a fictional community theater, the Bayview Playhouse located in the lovely coastal town of Bayville, Michigan. The purpose was to give the Old Town Playhouse volunteers something theatrical to do during the height of last summer’s pandemic. Given this unexpected and unplanned year, we thought a writing project would offer something occupy us in a world gone crazy. And so it began.
It was supposed to get us through the next three months, but the project grew, changed, and morphed into something greater than what we originally thought it might. It took far longer to write than we ever thought possible. Along the way we lost a writing partner to other pursuits, but my other writing partner, Annie and I decided we could continue the project and doubled down and had at it. Eight months later, we had a script!
By then the tone and character voices solidified. Now we knew them well and their place in our fictional world. Along the way, one character’s persona completely changed opening an entire subplot we could explore. That one simple character change made it, though not easy, simple and clear.
We were well into our sixth episode, when I realized we needed a completely new character, and with him the set-up for another intriguing plot twist was laid out. Suddenly there was a little bit of depth to this story.
Now, before I make it sound like we were writing something to rival “All About Eve,” let me be very clear. It’s not. But it is fun and, as Annie and I have discovered, funny. Casting the 26 characters was surprisingly easy as some of OTP’s best veteran performers along with some new faces, anxious for a chance to get back to the theater and its associated activities, auditioned. It was exciting come together again, even in a COVID safe environment!
After much dickering, we decided call the podcast “Stage of Fools.” It is a comedy after all. “Stage of Fools” follows an intrepid troupe of community theater denizens as they mount “How High the Moon” — a musical that never was, nor ever should be. The theater troupe has just closed a version of “Hamlet” that was a financial disaster placing Bayview Playhouse at the brink of closing. They decide they get one last shot and choose to produce a musical written by one of their own.
“How High the Moon” is a cross between “Romeo and Juliet” and “Twilight.” Yeah, that’s right, vampires and werewolves. The Fangs versus the Claws. But that’s not the real story. It is a story of the people whose passion is found in a community theater, and those who give their all to the next show, whatever it may be. The archetypes are all in place, the Ingenue, the Diva, the Techies, the Front Office, and like any classic comedy there’s a wedding at the end.
We are now recording, and the podcast kicks off its nine-week run in late April wherever you listen to your podcasts. We’ve had enough fun writing that we are looking at a second series: “Murder by Rote.” I expect that will morph well beyond where we are at this moment. However, as things gear back up to full time at OTP that may be on a back burner for a bit.
While your at it, keep your eyes on the summer as we reprise Theatre Under the Tent. We have a great lineup that we’ll be posting in short order.
Let the adventure begin …
