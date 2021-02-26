When last I wrote, I was getting anxious to kick things off and begin moving back to normal. Hah! I don’t even know what the “new” normal is or will be. Apparently, my optimism about re-opening the Old Town Playhouse this spring for performances is still a way off. Meanwhile, it’s February. The doldrums. My least favorite time of the year even though I’m increasingly busy.
One of the big projects currently underway at the OTP is a revamped, upgraded and updated HVAC system and new boiler replacing the 42 year-old one. I was directing my first show at OTP when the boiler failed in 1978.
It took a few weeks to get the new one in. We were rehearsing with coats on in the cold (it was early winter). It was so cold, the paint on the set would not dry … well that’s another story in itself.
The new system includes an air purification system that is to current standards so that people will be secure and safe when attending performances as soon as we are able to re-open in the fall — should we be able to at that time. Our sincere thanks go out to all the patrons who helped make this a reality, with nods to those area foundations who assisted.
This past Valentine’s Day, we unveiled our online production of “Affairs of the Heart” for streaming. It is accessible via the OTP website and our YouTube channel for continued viewing. These eight short pieces by Dorothy Parker offer her wry, urbane and slightly satirical view of love in another time and place, New York City in the early 1930s. It was a treat to produce and I think the same is true for the viewer.
Currently, the thing we are able to do at the Playhouse starting next week is open for class study for the Young Company. The classes are scaled to the guidelines required by the state and CDC and will result in a combined effort to present Disney’s “101 Dalmatians, Kids” at the end of the class sessions. The guidelines at the time of presentation later in the spring will determine whether it can be in-person or streamed, and possibly both. Additionally, the Young Company is planning it’s Spring Break Camp and their production work on “The Jungle Book.” You can find the “Bare Necessities” to sign up online at the Young Company site right now!
As of March 1, the summer 2021 program will open for pre-registration for the Young Company Summer Camps. The plan is to produce “Shrek, Jr.” I’m certain that will be a wild ride and more fun than any ogre should have.
We are in the planning stages for the Summer “Theatre Under the Tent” series, which is following on the heels of last summer’s success. More on that in a later article. At the same time, we are planning our next season! Hopefully to begin in late September of this year. I have yet to secure all the rights, so cannot yet announce those plans, but you’ll be hearing about those plans in the very near future.
So, the spring is looking up, and there’ll be much more to talk about in my next article.
I just got my first vaccination for COVID this past Tuesday. Next one in three weeks. It is funny, though. Nothing has changed except following the first vaccination my mind is a bit lighter. I can almost feel the doldrums slipping away, and a more comfortable shift to March, beyond and the “new” normal!
