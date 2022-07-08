It’s July! Time for all those summer activities — National Cherry Festival, P45’s summer season, Interlochen concerts and so much more.
So where is Old Town Playhouse this summer? Well, as many summertime activities are returning, the OTP Young Company is back to full strength with 60 young people involved in the four-week summer theatre camp producing Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka, Jr.” in late July. There are almost an equal number set to perform Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh, Kids,” the production of our one-week camp youth in August. Add to that “Showstoppers!” in mid-August with our Advanced Musical Theatre Students and I think it’s clear that we are pretty busy for the summer.
Meanwhile, we are gearing up for the OTP Adult Company’s 2022-2023 Season. An exciting season is in front of us opening in late September with “Murder on the Orient Express,” followed by four other main stage productions: “Spongebob, the Musical,” “The Laramie Project,” “The Play that Goes Wrong” and the hit musical “Something Rotten.” We have two productions of the Young Company in January, “Clue, High School Edition” and in June, “Schoolhouse Rock, Live!” A great season ahead with a broad array of shows all audiences can enjoy.
We are also planning a return of the Studio Theatre this year beginning with the very frightening “The Woman in Black.” Aged to Perfection will also return with two productions. More on these last two later as plans become clearer.
As if this isn’t enough, there are other changes occurring, publicly and behind the scenes. First, we welcome two new employees Jena Van Wagner, Marketing Director and Jim Muratzki, Box Office Manager. We also say farewell with the retirement of Paul Fretheim, who brought customer service to new levels for the OTP over the past decade. Thanks Paul!
On the public side you’ll be noticing changes as we refresh our brand, look and commitment to our various public stakeholders. You’ll notice a more colorful and brighter look to our publications such as our brochures, programs, and other printed materials. We have determined that what we do can be summed up in four brand values:
- We enrich our region: We present local, live theatre experiences. With year-round programming, we entertain, educate, and enrich the lives of participants and audience members alike. At Old Town Playhouse — our community comes alive.
- We welcome everyone: As a true community theater, our door is open to everyone, embracing all ages, identities, and skill levels.
- We connect the community: Every performance, every program, is created by the community, for the community. We connect people, showcase their talents, and create shared experiences.
- We nurture transformation: We believe in the power of theatre to transform lives. Cultivating talent, confidence and connections among our cast, crew and audience inspires us.
Over the course of the summer, we will also be introducing a new website redesigned with these values in the forefront. Old Town Playhouse, well-known by the OTP moniker, is an important “place” in Traverse City’s theater scene. Cass and Eighth streets where we work, play, and perform is where all can find their place, too, at the corner where art and culture come together.
See you there, soon.
