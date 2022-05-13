Well, it’s May and here we are at the end of the Old Town Playhouse 2021-2022 season. We made it! [phew]. Nonetheless, just as some things are winding down, many others are just gearing up to full steam ahead.
“Chicago, the Musical,” the final main stage show of the season, is thrilling our audiences. The Merry Murderesses of this most famous of the Bob Fosse, Kander and Ebb collaborations are lighting up the nighttime throughout the month of May and into early June. Last week’s opening was a hit with the audience. Miishen Willis, the understudy for Roxie Hart, had to go on, and she owned the stage for the evening. Now with the cast all back in their original roles the excitement of the next few weeks is palpable.
As I was the set designer for the production we did 20 years ago, it was such a delight for me to see this cast and this vision of the show come to life. Director Brett Nichols and Choreographer Kristina Nichols, their cast and crews have produced a delightfully subversive performance that embodies the show that remains a Broadway standard more than 25 years in revival.
Just as this season draws to its close, we embark on a new venture called The Penguin Project. This is a national project designed to give children with special needs an opportunity to participate in the performing arts with a valuable recreational experience and an opportunity to display their creative talents, and enhance social interaction, communication skills, assertiveness, and self-esteem.
When I was 13 years old, I had a teacher, Sister Grace-Anna. She was intimidating in the least and horrifically frightening at the most. And I got in trouble with her. I don’t know what for, but it didn’t matter. I was going to have to spend a Saturday morning at the school for my bad behavior. Learning to read music — blech!
I duly arrived, along with my fellow “inmates,” for our “punishment.” However, much to my surprise, I learned that something far more important was to occur. There were three other young students there I didn’t know. Today we recognize them as children with down syndrome. We were paired up with one of the new students, and we learned to read and sing music together as partners. It was the first truly eye-opening experiences of my life.
I now remember Sister Grace-Anna very fondly as a favorite teacher, and am thankful for the world she opened to me. In fact, I joined her every Saturday morning of my own accord till I went on to high school. I can look back and know the synergy that existed between me and my partner. It was a joy to learn and play together and I will never forget it.
That is what the Penguin Project accomplishes and so much more. It has been a successful program throughout the U.S., and we are grateful to partner with TBAISD, Arts for All and the Worthington Family Foundation to make this possible. You’ll be hearing much more about this program as we reach June.
One last thing, we are selecting directors and production teams for the new 2022-2023 season right now. We’ll be announcing the new season shortly and I can guarantee a fun variety for all. We are also exploring the possibility of resurrecting the Studio Theatre, so watch for it this next year.
Now it’s time to make way for the Young Company and their summer programs.
Note: May 13-15 performances of “Chicago” are canceled and ticket sales are temporarily suspended but production is anticipated to resume the following weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.