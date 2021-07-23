Intermission is over! Certainly, it is for now, and our fingers are crossed that no surges in COVID-19 alter our plans for the fall. We are in the midst of our “Theatre under the Tent” series with approximately 20 events yet to occur, but are in high gear, planning promotions for the 2021-22 season — a further move toward normalcy and what we do best. Nonetheless, we still have three theatrical presentations on offer yet this summer.
This weekend is the engaging and hilarious musical about dating, mating and marriage “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!”
A worldwide phenomenon, it is the longest running off-Broadway revue in history at 5,003 performances. As a side note, there were more than 50 marriage proposals onsite while the revue played. It runs this weekend and next Thursday and Friday.
Later, in August, we present the only slightly subversive, wonderfully comic “Hate Mail.” It’s the Gen-X antidote to the play, “Love Letters,” which we performed last summer. Again, in August we’ll present a revival of “Love, Loss and What I Wore” by the Ephron sisters — one of the most successful studio theater comedies of the last decade, it draws a warm and intimate portrait of the nostalgic power women and their clothing.
We also just cast the first show of the new season, “Escanaba in da Moonlight.” Jeff Daniels’ now-classic comedy celebrates all things “Yooper deer camp.” But it is only the first of what we hope will be a great season for everyone’s enjoyment.
In October we present “Godspell.” The first Stephen Schwartz (“Wicked,” “Pippin”) musical celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. What? Fifty years? I’m dating myself — I was in college when I first heard about the show in 1971. Go figure! I directed the first production at OTP in 1979. You do the math.
In November we open an incredibly funny play — “The Savannah Sipping Society.” You can almost smell the peaches ripening on the trees. Join Randa on her veranda with Dot, Marlafaye, and Jinx for an impromptu happy hour you won’t easily forget.
OTP will also host a fundraiser in November. “All Together Now” is a worldwide event that will be mounted in partnership with Music Theatre International featuring songs from their catalogue of top musicals.
December we play host to a “Holiday Cabaret” featuring our Young Company and guests. January brings us to Arrendale as the Young Company produces “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” I don’t know about you, but I will be ready to “Let It Go” by then. Maybe you will be too.
The Adult Company gets busy again in February with “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”
The magical story coupled with the tremendous score by Richard Rodgers will transport you and your family to fantasy world that has entranced audiences since it first appeared on television. Now in its expanded and revised Broadway version.
We close the season with the two productions that were shuttered during the COVID break. In April “[title of show]” — the musical about writing a musical — gets to kick up its heels. Followed in May by the ever-exciting “Chicago” which finally gets its turn in the spotlight. Both shows were well into rehearsal last year before we had to shutter them.
We felt strongly that they both deserve their moment and were a perfect close to our 2021-2022 season.
I see a lot of engaging and exciting nights in the theater over the next year and hope you will join me and the OTP volunteers throughout the season!
