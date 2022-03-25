While studying “Kiddie Lit” as we called it in college, I read Peter S. Beagle’s “The Last Unicorn.”
I became enamored with the story, a marvelous fantasy, now a classic of the genre. The year was 1973, if I recall correctly, when a college friend and I decided to write a musical fantasy based on this book.
David, a wonderful pianist, and musician would primarily work on music, and I would write lyrics and the book. So began an intriguing collaborative process. Over the course of time spent we completed the outline, first scenes and three songs, before time, commitments and our collegiate work brought us to a halt. We moved on.
Sad to say we didn’t complete the work. But it has always remained with me. I cherished the collaboration we had during that time. The intimacy found deep within the work, even for as short a time as it was for us. Much was learned.
On March 31, Old Town Playhouse opens a wonderful, at turns hilarious and moving, and equally intimate musical [title of show] by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen. It’s a spare yet rich show about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical. In today’s jargon it’s very “meta.”
Hunter and Jeff, the struggling writers, hear about a musical theater festival and, under the gun, must complete it in three weeks to meet the deadline. They conscript three friends to help, and agree that they will write up until the deadline with their dream of success just on their horizon. It’s a journey in self expression and the art of creation, and along their way much was learned.
At its heart, it’s a love letter to the world of musical theater and the joy of collaboration. It’s an irresistible, inspired and tremendously likable evening of musical joy. I know it hearkens back to my own collaboration those many years ago when David and I took a similar journey.
On another from, the Old Town Playhouse Young Company is gearing up for a highly active spring session of classes and activities.
First up is the Spring Break Camp we hold next week March 28 — April 2, culminating in their performance of Disney’s “The Aristocats, Kids.” A great option for families that need a fun and productive break but can’t get away from town.
Spring Musical Theater classes are also open for registration.
This spring’s classes will result in performances of Disney’s “Aladdin, Kids” a little later this spring. A whole new world awaits the young folk at our theatre.
Another unique opportunity is this spring’s “The Penguin Project,” a free theatre program for young people of all abilities to immerse themselves in the joyous world of theater. This is an extremely exciting new program for the region and is truly open to all. There are two kinds of participation for anyone ages 8-20. First are the Young Artists with special needs including those with cognitive, learning, motor, hearing and visual impairments as well as genetic and neurological disorders.
Second are the Peer Mentors who work side by side with age level Young Artist assisting throughout the rehearsal and performance process and at their side onstage and costumed to complement their partners.
I can only add that as a boy I assisted same age special needs students and it was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, even today 60 years later this holds true. Needless to say, much was learned.
Tickets for [title of show] are available at tickets.oldtownplayhouse.com or by calling 231-947-2210.
