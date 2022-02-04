When I was very young — about 60 or so years ago — one of my earliest memories was waking on a Saturday morning and hearing beautiful music wafting up from the living room. My father would play music on the old Hi-Fi that stood about four feet high. (Boy, remember those days before transistors?)
Dad’s regimen for most every Saturday was playing light classical and other music before the rest of the house woke up. I particularly liked the “other” music, which turned out to be Broadway cast recordings. Those were my favorites. I would creep downstairs and listen to the music.
I thought I was being very sneaky and was surprised when Dad invited me in to listen with him. I would scrunch next to him in his favorite chair and he would read the liner notes to me. I don’t think I understood much, but it was heaven to me, nonetheless. Heck, I was with Dad, and of course that was the best part, but I felt myself being drawn to the music, especially Rodgers & Hammerstein.
We lived in New York City then, where I was born and my parents had grown up. They saw Broadway shows when they were able, and had a little extra money, which was rare. It was their date night. Dad would then buy the cast albums to remember them by. He too was a particular fan of Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Dad had the original cast albums: “Oklahoma,” “South Pacific,” “King and I,” “Carousel,” “Flower Drum Song” … he had them all. But there was one I loved more than all the rest. It was the album of a 1957 TV special, a live performance of “Cinderella.”
Now I know my parents let me watch it on the old black and white RCA television set, a console that nearly took up an entire wall, even though I was only a kid then. It starred Julie Andrews in her pre-”Mary Poppins” and “Sound of Music” days. I only have vague memories of the program. Still, the music stayed with me through countless replays of the recording. The music was lush … beautiful, melodious and as I later came to learn, romantic.
It was the 1965 TV version and Lesley Ann Warren who utterly captivated this now 15-year-old teen. She was one of my earliest crushes.
I dreamed of being her Prince Charming, even though I was pretty sure I would never really grow up to look as dashing as Stuart Damon.
Hey, a guy can certainly dream, can’t he? I knew one day I would get my shot at doing this show.
It was the music, though, that truly held me in its thrall then and now; the songs: “Ten Minutes Ago.” “Do I Love You” and the lush waltzes. They stayed with me. And I know more than one woman in my life heard me sing them to them. I truly was a hopeless romantic … I still am! And the music moves me as much today as it ever did.
In 2013, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” arrived on Broadway for the first time in an expanded (the original TV version was only an hour long) with additional music from Richard Rodgers opus and revised with a new libretto for today’s audiences by Douglas Carter Beane.
Now, we get to perform it at Old Town Playhouse opening this Feb. 17 and playing through March 19. It’s taken nearly 70 years, and though I am not performing in it, I get to produce it at the Playhouse.
You can get tickets by calling the Playhouse 231-947-2210 or online at oldtownplayhouse.com.
I hope you’ll join me. I can’t wait to hear that wonderful music once again. I shall revel in it and remember fondly my youth and the lovely voice of the beautiful young woman with the winning smile and swan-like neck who mesmerized me … once upon a time!
