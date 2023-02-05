TRAVERSE CITY — One alleged polluter agreed last week to work with Michigan regulators to investigate and clean up suspected soil and groundwater contamination downstate, per a legal settlement.

The consent decree, between Asahi Kasei Plastics and state Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, could set a precedent for 16 other companies currently facing lawsuits from the state for their role in the proliferation of PFAS.

It also could set the stage for more public transparency in future PFAS investigations — an issue that has been of high concern in some northern Michigan communities, one environmental advocate said.

“Things are changing around here,” said Anthony Spaniola, co-chairman of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network. “We’ve got a new cop in town, and [if] you want to work with the new cop, that’s great. And if you don’t, and you want to break the law, well, then you’re going to pay the consequences.”

PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, refers to a family of compounds in a category commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down naturally. They’re known to pose health risks if ingested at high enough levels over the course of a lifetime.

There are roughly 200 known PFAS sites in the state, with more than 11,000 suspected sites.

Asahi was one of 17 companies targeted in Nessel’s January 2020 lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers — filed a year after she took office. That list of defendants also includes major players such as DuPont and 3M, or Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company. Asahi’s inclusion among that group pertains to activity at a former plant near Brighton, in Livingston County.

The plastics manufacturer is the first to resolve with the state out of court, although Nessel said it’s not expected to be the last.

As part of that settlement, the company committed to investigate PFAS levels in the soil, groundwater and surface water near its old facility, and to clean up the contaminants if they exceed state regulatory levels. Asahi will foot the bill for those efforts, as well as the legal costs leading up to the settlement, meaning the expense won’t be shifted to taxpayers, Nessel said in a virtual press conference Monday.

“It’s a really simple policy, right? You made the mess, you clean it up. The end,” Nessel said. “That’s what we’re looking for, and so hopefully, with this settlement, other companies step forward and decide that they’re going to take responsibility for the mess they made.”

The agreement also calls for active community participation: The company will have to provide notice and hold public meetings before moving ahead with work plans “of significant public interest,” Nessel said.

“Outreach to the public is critically important, and I know that Asahi … and (residents) of Livingston County are active and are interested in what will happen following the approval of this settlement,” she said.

That’s a “critical piece of the settlement,” and an encouraging sign for communities facing contamination throughout the state, Spaniola said — even if none of the litigants have operations in or near Traverse City.

“We find, in so many instances, that the people who have to live with the results are too often left out of the process,” he said.

Spaniola, a Troy-based lawyer, became an active voice on PFAS pollution in northern Michigan after his summer home in Oscoda, near Wurtsmith Air Force Base, was affected by the substance.

PFAS compounds are commonly used in manufacturing for their non-stick and flame-resistant properties. But contamination also is common near airports and military bases, where the chemicals are used in firefighting foam.

Another example is Cherry Capital Airport. The site hosts both Traverse City’s commercial airport and a U.S. Coast Guard air station. In early 2020, state regulators identified a risk of groundwater contamination in the area surrounding the airport.

Residents of Pine Grove, an East Bay Township neighborhood adjacent to the site, didn’t learn of the risk to their residential wells until eight months later. That year, 18 residential wells in the neighborhood tested positive for the presence of the compounds, according to previous reporting.

The delay ushered in a wave of public backlash and lingering trust issues in the community. In the next year-and-a-half, a citizen’s advisory work group, which included Spaniola as a member, put together a set of recommendations that called for more clearly defined — and immediate — procedures for informing the public of contamination.

Sites like Wurtsmith Air Force Base and Cherry Capital Airport differ from the defendants in the Nessel lawsuit on several fronts: For one, the suit targets contamination resulting from commercial manufacturing, and names corporate entities as defendants.

In addition, sites such as Wurtsmith, as well as Camp Grayling military training facility, which also has been identified for PFAS contamination, fall under federal regulatory oversight.

The Coast Guard station at Cherry Capital Airport also partially sets that site apart from other PFAS sites in the state, Spaniola said.

But Spaniola said he hopes the money coming into the state’s coffers from this and future settlements will allow the state to “beef up” staffing and personnel within the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. That would, in turn, allow regulators to inform the public of contamination much more quickly, he said.

“In places like Traverse City, obviously, we can’t fix the harm that was done there by the failure to notify people in a timely fashion, but … I think that those of us who have been on the receiving end of that type of treatment, are saying we don’t want this to happen to other people,” Spaniola said.

In a more broad sense, the suit and subsequent settlement send a message to polluters that Michigan isn’t going to budge or look the other way, he added.

“I think this is just a little reminder that, if you’re not going to cooperate, we’ll take action,” he said.

And it’s not just the state that has the power to fight back.

If affected citizens want to file their own private litigation against polluters: “This does not stand in their way,” said Assistant Attorney General Polly Synk during the press conference.

That’s an approach Spaniola said he’d like to see more in the state, although Michigan’s statute of limitations makes that difficult, he said.

Michigan law allows citizens to file a lawsuit up to three years after the initial release of the contaminant, making no exceptions for unknown exposure. In other states, the “clock” only starts once the individual knows or should have known that they’d been exposed, Spaniola said.

“That is an important change that we really need to see here in Michigan,” he said. “It’s a remedy and recourse for people who’ve been injured, but it is also a large deterrent for the kind of conduct that’s been going on here for a long time.”