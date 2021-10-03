TRAVERSE CITY — It was a 20-year dream deferred.
For years, Natalie Bae Lauzon was someone else's right-hand woman, but she’d always wanted to run her own business.
So in February, Lauzon dusted off a 20-year business plan and flew from Colorado to Petoskey. In May, she cut the ribbon on Flora Bae home, a conceptual apothecary, botanical and entertaining store inspired by and for the powerful women in her life.
“I was sick of talking about it,” said Lauzon. “I said, enough talking. That’s it. It’s happening. The timing with COVID-19 made me realize that life is short. If I was going to do it, I wanted to do it now.”
Lauzon describes her shop as "boho eclectic meets mid-century modern chic."
It’s a conceptual mouthful and admittedly a little bit inspired by a certain apothecary in "Schitt’s Creek," a show on which Lauzon binged during the pandemic.
So far, it’s been a dream come true, particularly given how the pandemic upended her old job as an event coordinator. Lockdown measures turned fundraisers into Zoom calls and forced parties into computer monitors. Her job became a technological nightmare.
“My life became a computer screen,” Lauzon said.
Since the relaxation of some lockdown measures, new business registrations have skyrocketed across the country. In July of last year, new business registrations tripled in the state of Michigan and have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. This January, Flora Bae was one of over 14,000 business filing for registration in the state of Michigan.
New entrepreneurs have strode proudly out of the pandemic’s shadow, eager to test ideas that they had time to perfect in lockdown. In other cases, the pandemic changed how they viewed their old jobs — sometimes irrevocably.
“We’ve seen some really positive things come out of a negative situation,” said Joni Krolczyk, who consults with new entrepreneurs at the Northern Michigan Small Business Development Association.
“We’ve seen businesses pivot, and we’ve seen people who had hobby businesses take a chance on something they ultimately wanted to pursue,” Krolczyk said. “They said, if not now, then when.”
Krolczyk’s office has seen a number of new clients come in, including Lauzon. Consultants like her have helped new entrepreneurs navigate the snags of business ownership. Krolczyk has helped clients write business plans, apply for loans, and provided a sounding board as excited would-be business owners pitched her ideas.
“Sometimes we’re a listening ear, sometimes we’re that guidepost giving them an objective or unbiased opinion,” Krolczyk said. Some clients have called the office Traverse City’s “best kept secret.”
And in Petoskey, Flora Bae has been a success story. Locals have raved about her shop, which brought life and a unique outlook to a vacant storefront. At 45, Lauzon said she couldn’t be happier that she finally struck out on her own.
“It just felt right,” Lauzon said.
