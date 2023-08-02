TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Maritime Academy cadets aged 25-41 can receive up to $32,000 for enlisting in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) spoke at the Great Lakes Maritime Academy at Northwestern Michigan College on Tuesday to highlight recent bipartisan legislation, called the Changing Age-Determined Eligibility to Student Incentive Payments, or CADETS, Act.
Before the act, cadets older than 25 did not have access to the $32,000, according to Peters who said this “made no sense.”
“It was tied to service in the U.S. Navy Reserve,” he said. “But you can be older than 25 to join the U.S. Navy Reserve.”
Peters explained that the new law could benefit former service members training to become maritime officers, along with “other folks who are looking at pursuing this career.”
The legislation is important for commercial operations as well as national security by having trained naval officers that can be called into service, Peters said.
While there is an “immediate civilian need” for recruiting merchant mariners, according to Peters, it is also necessary to “plug that gap” in preparation for international conflict. He explained that, during war, merchant ships are used to transport U.S. war material.
“In times of war, we need reserve officers that raise their hand to serve their country and help us move cargo, equipment, and other central war supplies on the high seas,” Peters said. “That’s where we need trained naval officers who are also licensed merchant mariners.”
According to Admiral Jerry Achenbach, superintendent of Great Lakes Maritime Academy, there is a “critical shortage” of licensed U.S. Merchant Marine officers.
“The CADETS Act will make the Great Lakes Maritime Academy an affordable option for more Michigan residents,” Achenbach said, “[It will] help to alleviate the nation’s shortage of licensed merchant marine officers.”
Nick Nissley, Northwestern Michigan College president, said one of the primary reasons NMC cadets leave the program prior to graduation is because of the lack of funds and accumulated student debt.
He said the CADETS Act will have a “tremendous impact” on the success of Great Lakes Maritime Academy cadets, along with those attending the country’s other five state maritime academies.
“Our students now have one less barrier on their path to success,” he said. “Especially those cadets who are 25 or older.”
Maritime cadets interested in receiving financial support through the CADETS Act must serve three years on a merchant marine ship, and are required to spend six years in the U.S. Navy Reserve, Peters said.
“This is a win-win for our country,” he said.
President Biden signed the CADETS Act into law on June 30, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.