EMPIRE — Julie Den Uyl’s friends know her as someone who is always up for an adventure. The outdoor lover and state of Michigan licensed guide welcomes anyone who is game to join her in exploring Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Den Uyl’s newly launched Sleeping Bear Tour Co (SB2R) offers three-hour beach, dune and free solo guided hikes for one to 10 people.
Her professional background includes serving the U.S. Forest Service in Alaska and pioneering the Antilles EcoQuest guide service in the Virgin Islands.
The adventurer said climate change and hurricanes prompted her to leave the island behind to return to her Michigan roots.
“I decided to stay here, develop this and introduce people to the beauty of Michigan,” she said.
Den Uyl worked as a Sleeping Bear interpretive ranger in 2020 gaining intimate knowledge of the 71,199-acre park.
She said year-round SB2R tours will help even area residents gain better understanding of the natural resource hailed as one of the most beautiful places in America.
“Any local needs to come and walk with me and I will introduce them to things they’ve walked past before,” she said.
Outdoor educator Sydney Kay accompanied Den Uyl on a hike through Sleeping Bear forest, shorelines and dunes.
“I feel I’m an observant person,” Kay said. “But Julie would spot animals I never would have known were there.”
Den Uyl received park permission to offer hikes along trails unknown to the average visitor.
“Trails that we chose get you away from Empire Bluffs where you might pass 300 people,” she said.
Her tour narratives are unscripted and geared to hikers’ interests, whether they express curiosity about the natural resources, park history or the footprint of its First People.
While a Sleeping Bear ranger, Den Uyl researched the lives of the region’s early residents, the Anishinaabe.
The Anishinaabe are the keepers of these lands who loved and protected it, she said. Den Uyl intends to bring greater understanding of the Anishinaabe role which she believes has been too long hidden in favor of the stories of white Europeans.
Future SB2R plans include bringing on an Anishinaabe guide to share tribal culture and history.
Sleeping Bear’s Chief Ranger Phil Akers said SB2R is the latest company receiving commercial use authorization (CUA).
Den Uyl’s company is one of an average 20 companies in a year holding a permit issued through the National Park Service to conduct business within the park. SB2R operations, like other CUA operations, must be consistent with park management plans, policies and regulations and have minimal impact on the resources.
SB2R guided hikes complement park ranger programs.
“Some want a more intimate tour,” Akers said.
The park’s CUA business partners include the Manitou Island Transit ferry, day camps, equipment rentals, guided camping, fishing, trail trips and other companies enhancing the visitor experience.
Den Uyl said SB2R adventures serve individuals, friends and families and can be designed to celebrate special occasions, girlfriend outings or romantic getaways. More information is available at sleepingbeartourco.com.
Costs are $50 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.