TRAVERSE CITY — Law enforcement officials identified a person of interest in relation to a threat of explosives directed at a local school during the weekend.
The name of the person has not been released, said Capt. Chris Clark, of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff Office, and detectives are continuing to investigate, he said on Monday.
On Saturday a male caller told a Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch staffer that he and others were on their way to Grand Traverse Academy with rifles and explosive devices, as previously reported.
The school was putting on a play —“Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” — and students were about 20 minutes into the performance when sheriff’s deputies arrived in response to the 2 p.m. call.
Approximately 100 people were at the school, which is located near the intersection of Three Mile and Hammond roads in East Bay Township. Everyone was evacuated, Academy Superintendent Jim Coneset previously said.
Deputies, an explosives detection K-9 and detective went to the school and secured the building. No explosives or firearms were found, officials said.
Coneset said the play will be rescheduled, as previously reported.
