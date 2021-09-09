TRAVERSE CITY — Officials on Wednesday released the name of a woman struck on Labor Day while walking on Traverse Field Drive.
Marilyn J. Rice, 76, was walking southbound near the entrance to an industrial park north of Hammond Road when she was struck and killed by a southbound pick-up truck driven by a Williamsburg man, officials said.
Rice, of Traverse City, was taken to Munson Medical Center just after 10 a.m. where she died of her injuries, officials said.
Rice was a long-time Traverse City resident who worked in the beauty industry as a stylist and at one time was a co-owner, with her husband, of the Karlin Inn in Interlochen, information published in her obituary shows.
The investigation into the cause of the pedestrian/vehicle crash is ongoing, officials said.
