TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions was given an overall rating of two out of five possible stars as a result of 17 deficiencies found by surveyors in its most recent inspection in August.
Another three citations, including an incident of non-consensual sexual contact, were found during a July inspection of the county-owned nursing home.
Residents sometimes wait until 10 a.m. for breakfast, according to the federally-mandated inspection by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Others slumber through their meals and are not awakened to be fed. A few had lost up to 10 percent of their body weight over the previous months, reports show.
Inspectors’ findings at the nursing facility came after three successive days of observations, interviews with residents and staff and reviews of patient records. All inspections can be found at Medicare.gov under “Find Care Providers,” then select “Find & compare nursing homes near you.”
Three of eight residents surveyed had pressure sores. Several residents bemoaned a lack of activities, saying they were discontinued during the pandemic and never restarted. They said they wanted more yoga and less bingo.
Inspectors found several deficiencies in food service delivered by Unidine, a national company hired by Pavilions in May.
According to the report, inspectors found: Rotting cucumbers and moldy strawberries in coolers. Dirty pots and pans stacked 4 feet high. Filthy floors. Brown lettuce and carrots past their expiration dates. Unsanitized dishes. An infestation of fruit flies. A garbage disposal not being used because it leaks. An understaffed kitchen. Employees not familiar with food safety standards.
The July 2022 inspection was done after a self-reported incident by Pavilions in which a resident had non-consensual sexual contact with another resident. A resident had been placed at a table in the dining hall next to a woman, although his chart and care plan stipulated that he was not to sit with women because of his diagnosis, which was redacted in the report.
The man touched the woman inappropriately outside of her clothing after placing her leg across his lap. When interviewed, nursing staff said the assistant who had put them at the same table was new and had not read the entire care plan.
In January 2020, the facility was cited after CPR was not immediately initiated after a resident was found not breathing and without a heartbeat. The resident died.
In the past three years, inspectors have found 40 deficiencies at Pavilions — a total of 20 in 2022 — resulting in $28,100 in fines, according to CMS data. The national average of health citations per year is 8.5. In Michigan, the average is 12.6 per year.
“What is written on that document is not the entire picture of any client,” Rose Coleman, CEO of Pavilions, said of the inspection report. “It is only a small snapshot of a bigger picture.”
Coleman said the facility’s overall low rating is largely due to Unidine’s services. Pavilions contracted with the company to replace Sodexo, its former food service provider. Coleman would not say why Sodexo’s contract was not renewed, only that it was time to make a change.
Unidine hires and provides all of its own employees, Coleman said. It hasn’t been replaced because there are contractual obligations that need to be considered, she said.
“Due to the new vendor not performing up to standards, we are working with them to make improvements and bring them up to standards,” Coleman said. “We will continue to monitor and evaluate their performance.”
Minutes of the Dec. 29 Department of Health and Human Services Board, which oversees Pavilions, show that Unidine was given 60 days, per its contract, to work with Pavilions to improve services to a satisfactory level. If services are not satisfactory by Thursday, Feb. 9, the company will receive a 60-day termination notice, minutes state.
Meanwhile, Coleman has pursued other options in case efforts to improve services are not successful, minutes state.
Cecil McNally, the chairman of the three-member DHHS board, said he was disappointed to see the inspection results, saying most resulted from poor food service.
McNally said all the citations are being addressed. They also will be discussed in an upcoming board study session, although McNally said he did not know which session.
Agendas for upcoming meetings are not yet available.
As for the other citations, he reiterated that an inspection is a “snapshot.”
“I believe the Pavilions is a great facility,” McNally said. “The staff care about what happens to residents. When something goes wrong, it’s not to be taken lightly.”
The Unidine marketing team responded to a request for comment from the Record-Eagle with the following emailed statement:
“Our team works diligently to ensure that our foodservice program is built on the highest standards. We welcome and work with inspectors to improve our operations and can assure everyone immediate actions were taken to address the recommendations related to our foodservice operations as soon as they were made in August, and were confirmed by re-inspection in October,” the statement said. “We want residents and their families to know that our kitchens and dining areas are safe, clean and sanitary, and we continue to proudly serve residents great meals every day.”
According to information at the Medicare website, the latest inspection of Pavilions was conducted on Aug. 4. Inspection reports are posted on the CMS website through the end of 2022. But no “re-inspection in October,” as referenced in the Unidine statement, is posted on the CMS website.
Pavilions is facing an unrelated lawsuit filed in December by former PACE North executive director Mary John-Williams for discrimination and violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act. That suit also names Coleman, the DHHS board and McNally.
John-Williams claims she was discriminated against on the basis of her race, age and status as a single mother; she also said she faced retaliation as a result of questioning the management agreement between PACE North and Pavilions.
The items she questioned — the fee structure, services not being delivered and Coleman acting as direct supervisor despite PACE North being a separately-owned entity — were recently changed.
Andi Gerring has been attending DHHS meetings for several years. Her sister, Claudia Bruce, has attended for the last couple of years. Their mother, now deceased, was once a Pavilions resident.
They often give public comment after poring through meeting packets, pointing to what they feel is wrong. Pavilions was once known as a premier facility, but Gerring and Bruce think the public has a right to know about the nursing home’s slide into poor ratings.
“For 25 years they were under the radar,” Gerring said. “They had really good ratings. They had a good reputation. This is no longer a premier facility and what are we going to do about it?”
Bruce said her intention is not to destroy Pavilions, nor does she have an axe to grind because of the care her mother got.
“We care about what happens to the residents,” Bruce said. “I wanted always to make it better and safer for residents ... It’s no longer what people think it is.”
Gerring said the pandemic is not to blame for everything going on there. There was a lack of activities before that, she said, although residents could always play bingo.
“I feel that activities are life-enriching and are necessary for the stimulation and well-being of the residents,” Gerring said.
Nursing homes are inspected every three years by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs in accordance with the Michigan Public Health Code. Facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid — whether public or private — are inspected every year per CMS regulations, although a complaint or self-reported incident will warrant a separate investigation.
Each facility is rated based on inspections, staffing and quality measures. The star ratings are a way potential residents and their families can compare different facilities.
Pavilions was given one star because of the number of deficiencies and two stars in quality measures. It was given a five-star rating in the staffing category. Staffing ratios are determined based on the hours of nursing staff provided — registered and practical nurses and nursing assistants — per resident per day over a three-month period.
CMS data shows Pavilions’ staffing gives residents a potential 4 hours and 4 minutes of care, which is about 15 to 20 minutes longer than state and national averages.
Pavilions is licensed for 240 residents, but has an average daily census of 130 to 138 residents, Coleman said. Beds have been closed because of well-known staffing shortages, but recent increases in starting pay for nursing assistants, as well as a night shift and weekend premium, have resulted in more applications and more hires, she said.
There is no cap on the number of employees hired, she said, as the ultimate goal is to get back to the original census.
