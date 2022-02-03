TRAVERSE CITY — Starting in mid-January, it got cold — really cold — with highs in the mid-teens to upper 20s.
Apart from a record-breaking 46 degrees on Tuesday, it has stayed that way into February. For the near future, it looks like that pattern will continue, according to the National Weather Service meteorologists.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Sullivan said that besides a few fluctuations, like temperatures rising to the mid-30s on Tuesday and Wednesday next week and the warm-up on Tuesday this week, temperatures will stay as they have since the middle of January.
Despite January being 3.1 degrees colder than normal, the only record set in that time was on Tuesday, with the old record being 45 degrees, set back in 1998.
Sullivan said this pattern of cold air has kept systems, like the current system that could bring up to 10 inches of snow downstate, away from northern Michigan. Instead, he said, with this system, because of a northernly airflow, there will only be a few flurries near the lakeshore and no accumulation.
The pattern, Sullivan said, is because of Arctic air coming down from the north in jet streams from Canada. The air builds up at the North Pole and releases in Europe and Canada and continually cycles southward.
If an area gets caught in the jet stream, it will result in cold air.
On Tuesday, he said, the cold air from the jet stream receded a bit to recharge, resulting in warm air from downstate seeping up into northern Michigan, causing a temporary warm-up.
The warm air is meeting the cold air downstate, Sullivan said, so that’s why that area is seeing a large amount of snowfall.
Things staying dry and cold for the near future isn’t going to help snowfall totals, which trended in general at or below normal in total for January, at 29.7 inches, the National Weather Service officials said.
But, the seasonal snowfall total for Traverse City is actually a little above normal, at 67.9 inches, with the normal being 64.5 inches.
Sullivan said, if the pattern changes, the region could be close to normal but it’s anyone’s guess if it will or not.
“It’s going to be close,” he said.
Cindy Anderson, manager of Hickory Hills Ski Area, said, because of the cold weather, her ski hill is done making snow for the season, with a final snowpack, give or take depending on major warm-ups, of 12 to 36 inches, which she feels is a comfortable total.
Because of the cold and the recent snowfall, Anderson said she was able to open her final runs safely on Jan. 22.
“Unfortunately, I think when people see that it snows and we get like two or three inches that it automatically changes everything. And two to three inches of snow really isn’t anything for a ski hill because it gets compacted that much. So you really don’t end up with a lot,” she said.
Anderson said Hickory opened everything so late because they only have 11 snow guns and because of the warm December temperatures, opening cross-country skiing in early to mid-December and downhill skiing on Jan. 10, instead of opening everything right after Thanksgiving Day.
But Anderson said it has been a good season once Hickory Hills got going. Crews gotten by with some touch-up to a few south-facing hills, grooming the cross-country trails, which she said they have been relying on volunteers to run a snowmobile groomer to get those trails groomed and lost some snowpack there on Tuesday but nothing major, and barring a major warm-up.
“We didn’t start out cold. It was a very slow start. But yeah, in January, we got those temperatures that we needed,” she said.
Josh Rhem, general manager of Mt. Holiday, said he has been grooming the ski area’s slopes as well as managing for 20 years. He expected to see icy conditions from Tuesday’s warm-up, but said he was pleasantly surprised how well his slopes held up, only losing one or two inches on some of his main runs.
On a warm day, Rhem said, it’s not just the heat but also the wind, due to sublimation increasing off the snowpack. He said they are done making snow for the season right except for a restart for the Michigan Snowboard and Free Ski Association competition series, which is coming to Mt. Holiday in early March.
Rhem said the cold has “definitely helped” and that it makes the overall experience and quality of the slopes easier to maintain because groomers can focus on higher traffic areas or reduce the overall amount of grooming needed. But when fresh snow falls, staff goes out and grooms the whole resort, he said.
“The big thing is — as long as things stay cold. Because, as long as things stay cold, we always have the ability to make man-made snow. That’s kind of the key factor,” he said.
