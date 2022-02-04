TRAVERSE CITY — A 41-year-old Bellaire man was airlifted to Munson Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries after an early Friday crash, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials said.
According to a press release, the man, who was the passenger in a vehicle that hit a tree at 5:30 a.m. on Friday on U.S. 131 at Ramsay Road in Fife Lake Township, is currently conscious and being treated by hospital staff.
The driver, a 39-year-old Mancelona man, was transported via ambulance to Munson Medical Center for treatment for minor, non-life threatening injuries.
The men were traveling south on U.S. 131 in a 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck when the driver lost control, causing the truck to veer off the road and strike a tree.
Deputies closed the road when they responded to the crash so they could investigate the scene, diverting northbound traffic to M-113 and southbound traffic to M-186.
The road was later re-opened at about 10:40 a.m., once officers had finished their initial investigation. The crash remains under investigation, according to sheriff's officials.
