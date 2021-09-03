INTERLOCHEN — Classical music isn’t reserved solely for the tuxedo-clad and ball gown-adorned.
Instead, it’s meant to seep beyond the walls of the concert hall — and this fall, into a public library.
That’s the message of a new partnership between the classical arm of Interlochen Public Radio and the Traverse Area District Library to bring classical music to the community through a series of free, public events.
“You don’t have to sit in silence for an hour like you might at some types of classical music events. Just come in and out and enjoy,” said Dr. Amanda Sewell, the music director at IPR.
The events, which will begin on Sept. 12, will kick off outdoors at the TADL’s main library, located on Woodmere Ave.
Subsequent performances are scheduled for the second Sunday of each month at the library through May.
“Two public resources ... the public radio and the public library ... making sure that everybody has access to, you know, all of these things, and it isn’t just for some people,” said Melissa McKenna, adult services coordinator at TADL.
By broadening access and highlighting how classical music belongs everywhere, the initiative is also meant to prove the genre is meant for every person.
“... sometimes there is a sense of, there are certain barriers to appreciating classical music,” said Sewell. “The whole goal of this, that maybe people don’t realize they actually do like classical music.”
Chaewon Helge, a professional freelance cellist and teacher has shared her skill with the public through her participation in prior community events.
Helge began her balance with one of the more massive of the stringed instruments when she was 6 years old. She has spent 25 years perfecting her craft which includes both classes and employment at the Interlochen Center for the Arts. She also earned a master’s degree and is now working towards a doctorate degree in cello performance.
“You don’t want people to hear your sound, you want people to feel your sound,” said Helge.
Readying a sound to be felt, however, takes untold amounts of tedious practice, she said. Effort, Helge argues, that deserves a pedestal of appreciation through both emotional and financial support, especially during the pandemic.
“For people like me who are freelance, we are still suffering. We have been out of work for months, years now. We just want to be able to work and earn our keep,” she said. “I just don’t think people really appreciate what it takes.
Like many artists exploring new ways to create, Helge has shared her music digitally, but found the experience lacking.
“You are just sort of screaming into the void and you don’t ever hear anything back,” she said. “Hearing sound on a laptop is not the same as hearing it in an acoustic space.”
That’s why many are yearning for in-person connection including live music events.
“The great thing about classical music and that art form that I do is that it’s not essential, but it is the non essential things in life that really make life more than just survival.”
Helge went on.
“You should feel when you hear music that your life would be a little bit diminished if you hadn’t gotten to experience that thing,” said Helge, “Whatever experience they get out of that is theirs to keep.”
