TRAVERSE CITY — A 54-year-old Interlochen man jumped to his death at the Hardy Parking Garage in downtown Traverse City, local law enforcement confirmed.
On Monday morning, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Central Dispatch received a call from an eyewitness. First responders took the man to Munson Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, Traverse City Police Department Capt. Matthew Richmond said. Richmond said detectives found instructions in the man's car for where to find a note.
His death was ruled as a suicide, according to Richmond.
The man's family has been notified, but TCPD said they are waiting to release his name to the public. The police department was assisted on the scene by the Traverse City Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response (MMR) ambulances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.