TRAVERSE CITY — The Consumers Energy Community Royale Parade on Thursday is less than one week after a mass shooting took place during the Fourth of July parade in the Highland Park neighborhood north of Chicago.
According to the Executive Director for the National Cherry Festival Kat Paye, parade organizers have been in close contact with the Traverse City Police Department to come up with an emergency action plan in the event of a shooting.
"We are really encouraging everyone that if they see something out of the ordinary to say something to either a parade committee member or a law enforcement along the route," Paye said.
Traverse City Police Department Chief Jim O'Brien said for the past eight years, his office utilizes a national incident management system, which brings in multi-jurisdictional agencies including the Michigan State Police and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.
This system has one command center that collects information from first responders all over the county to react to a large-scale incident.
"I can say that we certainly have altered our plans," Chief Jeffrey O'Brien said on Thursday morning. "We have had an incident action plan in place for the Cherry Festival for the last two weeks."
Thursday's parade runs at 6:30 p.m., with the DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royale Parade at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.
After the Highland Park shooting, he said his department has beefed up security for the parade. O'Brien said the increased security measures shouldn't be too noticeable to the community as they are enjoying the parade along the route.
"We will do the best we possibly can to make it safe," he said.
During Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, a gunman perched on a rooftop overlooking downtown and fired on the crowd, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 30 others.
The mass shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points earlier in the day for the annual holiday celebration.
After hours of searching in and around the community, authorities took a person of interest into police custody Monday evening.
The Highland Park parade shooting is the twelfth U.S. mass shooting in July, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
