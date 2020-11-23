TRAVERSE CITY — Pam Forton announced her resignation from the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education effective immediately.
Forton, who served as the board secretary, was two years into a four-year term, having been elected in 2018. The retired educator spent 30 years as a teacher for TCAPS.
Those interested in filling the vacant seat should apply by Dec. 7. Trustees are expected to name an interim Dec. 21, less than two weeks before three new board members begin their tenure on the board. The appointee will serve out the remaining two years of Forton's term until Dec. 31, 2022.
Eligible candidates must be a registered voter in the TCAPS district, at least 18 years old, a United States citizen and a Michigan resident for at least 30 days.
