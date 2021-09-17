TRAVERSE CITY — The PACE North program more than doubled in size over the last year and is now looking to increase its client capacity.
Executive Director Mary John-Williams, who has been with PACE for nearly three months, gave an update on the program to Grand Traverse County commissioners this week.
PACE North now has 109 clients, with another eight coming on board in October, John-Williams said. Of those, 65 percent are from Grand Traverse County. The program also serves Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee and Wexford counties.
The program has a capacity of 140 clients as determined by the state, but the process to increase capacity to 250 was started in January. It will take about 14 months, John-Williams said.
PACE, a Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly,” is meant for clients that are eligible for care in a nursing home but want to stay in their homes, John-Williams said.
“It’s to support them as long as possible while in the home,” she said.
The county board in January 2020 approved an agreement in which Commission on Aging staff would provide in-home services to PACE North clients. The board later voted to let the contract expire, citing low enrollment. The COA also had a waiting list of people requesting services and did not have the staff to provide them.
At that time PACE North had less than 50 clients signed up.
The program is primarily funded by Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements that average about $7,000 per client per month. There are no copays for those covered by Medicaid and Medicare; private insurance is also taken.
PACE North is housed in the former Grand Traverse County Health Department building at 2325 N. Garfield Road. The building was renovated using a 15-year $3.5 million bond in 2017 backed by the county’s building authority and a $1 million grant to the Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation from the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation of New Jersey.
The county-owned building is leased under a 20-year contract for $31,250 annually.
PACE clients receive in-home and center-based services, with the center providing a place for adult day care where clients can also use a gymnasium or work in a garden that is new this year, John-Williams said.
Transportation is provided for clients, who can also get assistance with personal care, laundry and salon services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.