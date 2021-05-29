TRAVERSE CITY — Officials reported enrollment in PACE North is increasing, though state regulatory and local management changes could be on the way for the Medicaid and Medicare alternative that seeks to help seniors live independently.
“There is a new management agreement coming up, but at this point it hasn’t been covered with us yet, because you’re still in discussions,” Cecil McNally, chair of the local Department of Health and Human Services board, recently confirmed with Kory Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Traverse Pavilions.
The exchange came Thursday during a regular meeting of the DHHS board, members of which previously requested Hanson prepare a formalized report on the finances, staffing and enrollment numbers for the local Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly on Garfield Road.
The DHHS board oversees Grand Traverse Pavilions, a county-owned nursing home that in 2018 sponsored the establishment of PACE North, helped with startup fundraising, signed a management agreement and loaned the program substantial bond funding, much of which remains outstanding.
In June of last year PACE North, which offers in-home and center-based services to residents in seven area counties, had 43 participants, Hanson said. That has since increased to 86 participants as of this month, with 64 percent coming from Grand Traverse County.
“PACE is a very unique model of care and as we have become more widely known in the community, families are getting to realize that this is something that might be a good fit for mom or dad or somebody they know,” said Sherrie Moseler, director of PACE North. “We have been getting referrals from a wide variety of people who support what we do.”
There are about 140 PACE programs in the U.S., 16 of which are in Michigan, according to the National PACE Association.
The idea behind the Medicaid and Medicare alternative, initiated decades ago, is that if seniors were provided the proper services, they could stay in their own homes longer, rather than move to a long-term care facility like a nursing home.
Participants are assessed in their homes and receive occupational, recreational and physical therapy at a central location. Transportation is provided, as are social activities, nutrition information, personal care assistance, laundry and even a haircut and salon services.
Participants are first qualified by a physician, then sign up for PACE which receives a per-enrollee payment from Medicare and/or Medicaid and participants can cancel at any time. Private pay is also available for approximately $5,000 per month, as previously reported.
The program was touted as saving the federal government money, because it was cheaper than a nursing home, though locally and at the state level, some now question the financial viability of the PACE model.
“This is an appeal to the board for support of the public’s right to information,” said Claudia Bruce, who’s mother, Olga, was a former resident of Grand Traverse Pavilions.
“The single page of financial information in today’s meeting packet is a start,” Bruce added, of Hanson’s PACE North update, “but it doesn’t explain why 52 employees are needed for only 86 customers, or what the ratio of direct care staff to administrators is.”
PACE programs — which can be run by for-profit or nonprofit organizations — do not compete with each other, as the state currently allows only a single program in each service area, but that may be changing.
Legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington), would allow multiple PACE programs in the same geographical area as long as each program met certain criteria, such as having enough financial backing and serving an area with 5,000 or more potential participants.
Moseler said PACE North opposes Senate Bill 203, as do PACE advocates at the state and national level, and suggested the purpose of the legislation was simply to allow Inovage, a for-profit Colorado-based healthcare company, to open PACE programs downstate.
“There are only so many Medicare and Medicaid dollars and if they are all going downstate, they are not available to us here in northern Michigan,” Moseler said.
VanderWall disagreed.
“Our population is aging, we’re ill-prepared to take care of the elderly and there are unmet needs for our seniors in many regions of the state,” VanderWall said.
“We want our parents and our friends’ parents to be able to stay in their homes for as long as possible and that’s what these programs do, whether its PACE North or Inovage or some other company,” VanderWall added.
Competition, VanderWall said, makes businesses operate better and current restrictions on PACE do not encourage expansion, even when it is needed, nor do they increase access to care which could deliver better outcomes.
A nonpartisan analysis of the bill found assurances by PACE to pay for all of its services by saving money on by keeping seniors out of nursing homes wasn’t supported by data.
“While there have been arguments that PACE costs could be fully offset by reduced skilled nursing facility costs, the DHHS and the State Budget Office no longer see sufficient evidence to assume such a large long-term care cost offset and the Senate Fiscal Agency concurs with their belief,” an analysis by state senate staffer Steve Angelotti states.
“It is reasonable to note that some of the costs of new PACE slots could be offset by reduced long-term care costs, but not to the point of fully offsetting these costs,” the analysis showed.
This same analysis also found the greatest savings might come from expanding PACE to areas which are not served by the program, rather than approving new programs in areas already served by PACE.
SB 203 has been referred to the Health Policy and Human Services Committee, which VanderWall chairs.
A similar bill in the house, HB4432, was referred to the Committee on Health Policy.
Both bills are still under discussion, with no date set for a vote, he said.
