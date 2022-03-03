TRAVERSE CITY — The inaugural Michigan Outdoor Summit on tap for March 5-6 celebrates the state’s outside recreation culture.
Hotel Indigo in Traverse City hosts the gathering of public, private and nonprofit organizations exploring post-pandemic trends, conservation, corporate social responsibilities, economics and more.
The umbrella organization Land of Outsiders presents the event sponsored by advocacy groups Heart of the Lakes, MParks-Michigan Recreation and Park Association and Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance (MTGA).
MTGA executive director Andrea LaFontaine said Michigan’s outdoor industry stakeholders typically stay in their own lanes.
“We’re getting everybody in on it and we’ll see what happens organically,” she said.
LaFontaine said the event sparks an industry reboot following two years of pandemic restrictions which led greater numbers of individuals to recreate outdoors.
“We want to retain them,” she said. “We’ll look back at what we learned and how we can continue into the future.”
Summit discussions examine fresh ideas to enhance the potential, health and vitality of Michigan’s outdoor culture. Topics focus on strengthening communities, the outdoor economy, inclusivity, legal issues, policies and the effort to conserve 30 percent of Michigan land and 30 percent of water by the year 2030.
Industry influencers will share their expertise via panel discussions and break-out sessions. Rebecca Gillis opens the Summit speaking on the impact of the outdoors on human health, public land protections and policies. Presenters include Stacy Bare, executive director for the Friends of Grand Rapids Park and the 2014 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year. Additional break-out sessions explore youth engagement, and legal issues surrounding outdoor protections.
A meet and greet with representatives from the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Advisory Council and Michigan Office of Outdoor Recreation provide opportunity to learn how the state organizations contribute to Michigan strategies and initiatives impacting the outdoor recreation economy.
Local industry stakeholders lead micro-adventure sessions. Backcountry North outfitters offer advice on how to maintain a kitchen in the wild and culinary creativeness. Chris and Nick Loud of The Boardman Review magazine shine light on the impact of freshwater surfing on communities, water quality, and creative culture.
Area woodlands take the spotlight when Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy’s Jon Throop guides a hike through the 250-acre Timbers Recreation Area, a preserve owned by Long Lake Township and protected by GTRLC.
Throop welcomes the opportunity to participate in the summit which addresses many aspects of the conservancy’s own mission — stewardship, partnership, water and land quality.
“Since it’s in our neck of the woods this first time, it’s nice to highlight our work, especially in accessibility,” he said.
Representatives from area retailer M22 and the Leelanau Conservancy join in the breakout session “Putting Your Money Where Your Mouth Is” to discuss the contributions of business to conservation and corporate social responsibility.
“I hope folks from across the outdoor industry, from land managers, to outdoor recreation enthusiasts, to businesses who market to outdoorsy folks can come together and recognize how important it is to protect what we love and how we can do this better together,” said Conservancy spokesperson Claire Wood. “All of our businesses rely on the same thing — protecting our environment.”
M22 creative director Susie Grace acknowledges the influx of new residents creates pressure on the natural environment and that dialogue can benefit efforts to maintain what she calls a “wonderland.”
“The more minds we have, the more we can do,” Grace said.
Michigan Outdoor Summit registration is $65. Micro-session fees are extra. For more information and to register, visit outdoor2022.eventbrite.com.
