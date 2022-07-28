Summer! I feel the summer of 2022, my 16th here in Traverse City, will be the best.
Like ever.
After two summers of uncertainty, I’m committed to doing all the outside things this year. And I don’t think I’m alone in that excitement. This weekend I noticed so many smiling, happy neighbors opting outside to run, bike, walk, and paddle. Neighbors like my friend Linnaea Melcarek.
Linnaea grew up in Traverse City. She’s an alum of Central Grade School — go, Super Stars! — and a class of 1992 graduate — go, Trojans! She’s kind, thoughtful, and always up for an adventure.
I ran into Linnaea at Hull Park where she met the Grand Traverse Humanists to guide a paddle on the lower Boardman River. She had just paddled over to the park on Boardman Lake from her home in the South of Fourteenth neighborhood. No car needed — she walked, pulling her kayak by hand with a cart, to the 16th Street launch.
After her paddle, she uploaded her adventure, nearly seven miles over five hours, including the out and back on the lower Boardman, a stop for dinner downtown, and back home on Boardman Lake, onto Strava. For those unfamiliar, Strava is a free app for people to track and share their walks, runs, bike rides, hikes, and paddles. Strava is great for inspiration from friends and learning new places to explore.
I’ve followed Linnaea on Strava since we met six years ago at a walk/bike advocacy event at Right Brain Brewery. Like nordic skiing, paddling is a northern Michigan activity I haven’t taken up yet, so I love to live vicariously through Linnaea.
Linnaea got into paddling seven years ago because she was curious. She was hiking a section of the North Country Trail and came to a river she didn’t know. She wondered where it went and what was around the corner. Linnaea grabbed her kayak.
That river turned out to be the Little Manistee. And that spark of curiosity launched a new passion for Linnaea that led to more friends, a better connection to the wild places near her home, and a deeper spirit of adventure.
Linnaea reached out to the Traverse Area Paddle Club (TAPC) to learn the basics, including taking a moving water class from Lois Goldstein. Linnaea was hooked and started exploring our local rivers and inland lakes thanks to the TAPC, which hosts many group trips.
“I’ve improved my skills so much since I started.” Linnaea is now able to paddle challenging rivers like the Pine and Sturgeon. Still, her favorite river is whatever one she’s on at the time. She told me, “Every time I’m on a river, I find something to love about it.”
I love that mindset and way of thinking — to find beauty and appreciation in all things and experiences.
“Most people don’t see many of our rivers and inland lakes because they’re hidden. You can’t drive to these spots, but they’re just behind the trees,” she explains.
One of these hidden treasures I recently discovered, thanks to Linnaea’s Strava post, was a swamp she explored last week with friends. She started at Ellis Lake in Green Lake Township and paddled a creek that passes under U.S. 31. She almost made it to Tonawanda Lake. Her photos showed tons of water lilies, downed trees and what looked like to me, barely navigable water.
Being tricky and hard to navigate was of no bother to Linnaea.
She was happy to explore a new place with friends. She adventured with a smile and stayed curious about what was around the corner. She appreciated the beauty of that swampy creek which, at that time, was Linnaea’s favorite creek.
Bryant McGill once wrote, “Curiosity is one of the great secrets of happiness.”
Cheers to the summer of 2022, Traverse City.
Stay curious. Find adventure. Be happy.
