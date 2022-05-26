On my last training run yesterday ahead of this Saturday’s Bayshore half marathon, I noticed the Traverse City Track Club’s banners lining the Parkway. They made me smile. After a two-year hiatus, their reappearance is a small sign of hope — of normalcy. I’m so pumped to race Saturday.
The messages on these “fueling our active community” Bayshore banners were spot on, too: giving, events, programs, and welcoming membership.
And while the Track Club’s giving is incredible ($2M+ back to the community), events are top-notch (in addition to the Bayshore, I love their Farmland, Frozen Foot and Jingle Bell), and programs are inclusive (their weekly Fun Runs are the best), it’s their welcoming membership that impresses me most.
In short, Track Club members are amazing people.
In 2006, when Johanna and I moved to Traverse City, the Track Club was one of the main ways I plugged into my new hometown. I hopped into the summer race series and met fantastic people like Eric Houghton, Asa Kelly, and Jim Rossi. They were all so welcoming. So nice. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. during the summer, we’d race each other in a not-so-serious way. We’d push each other and then hang out after. That summer was better because of Track Club members.
Over the years, because of the Track Club, I’ve met more awesome people; Mark VanderKlipp, Tony Anderson, Dave and Lisa Taylor, Jeff and Jessie Houser, Hannah Thomas, Mary Beth Sellers, Kim Basch, Rose and Joe Coleman, and Jeremy Treadwell. We’ve run and raced together. We’ve had fun together.
And then I met George and Susan Townsend.
The Townsends are now my neighbors on Washington Street, but I first met them in the late 10s at a local race when they showed up with the Track Club crew. They were both so welcoming. So nice. We became friends.
George is tall, kind, and soft-spoken. Susan is not-so-tall, always smiling and outgoing. They’re both quality human beings and phenomenal athletes who love to run together as husband and wife. They celebrated their 29th anniversary last Sunday.
Susan told me, “As I think about what has been beneficial to me over the years with running, George and I have done most of it together. We enjoyed running, training, and having fun together. We have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders in running and life.”
I love this mindset. It reminds me of Helen Keller’s quote, “Alone we can do so little, together we do so much.”
This Saturday, at the Bayshore’s 40th birthday, we will do much in running and life. Together.
Susan is racing the full marathon and George the half.
Hundreds of people of all shapes, sizes, ages, and fitness levels, including myself, will join them.
Together we’ll celebrate the unofficial start of summer here in northern Michigan in a way that hasn’t happened in three years. And I couldn’t be more excited.
When I toe the line Saturday on Devil’s Dive Road, I’ll be sure to pause and give thanks. Thanks for the return of our Bayshore and for getting together again with this incredible community.
“As humans, we yearn for community and people who make us feel important, valued, worthy, and loved because we are always better together,” Susan reminded me.
Better together. Always. Let’s have fun and run our best Saturday. Let’s be each other’s biggest cheerleaders.
I can’t wait to cheer you on, Susan and George. I’m proud to call you neighbors and friends.
And thank you for all you’ve done for this town, Traverse City Track Club. Keep going. I appreciate you. We appreciate you.
