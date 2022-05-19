In between the carnage and heartbreak of the pandemic are stories of hope and inspiration.
I recently read one of these stories in the New York Times called “One Cure for Pandemic Doldrums: Walking Every Street in Your City” by Mitch Smith. It was a story of people in places like Peoria, IL, and Mountain Brook, AL, who walked, you guessed it, every street in their town.
I wondered aloud on the internet if anyone had done this in Traverse City. My friend Peggy Harold replied that she had in 2020. Here’s her story of hope and inspiration.
Nine days before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would issue a “stay at home” order on March 23, Peggy’s daughter, Besan, came to Traverse City with her family. That visit, of course, turned into an extended stay.
While there was much uncertainty then, Peggy and Besan found purpose in the challenge to walk the entire length of the Leelanau Trail. This walk was inspired by the book “Great Walk of China” that Peggy read. In it, the author Graham Ernshaw writes of walking somewhere. Of walking with purpose and method. Mr. Ernshaw walked from Shanghai to Tibet.
In April, Peggy and Besan began their walk of the Leelanau Trail in Traverse City and traveled north. They walked in segments of 1-2 miles. Every walk was an out and back. One to-2 miles north, and then they would turn around to the car. The next time they’d start where they turned around. They repeated this a few times a week for a couple of months until they covered the 17 miles of the trail and arrived in Suttons Bay. Success.
Peggy wondered what was next. She wasn’t sure. Peggy admits to not “retiring well.” She wanted to walk somewhere again. A walk that had structure and purpose but was also convenient.
Enter her Street Walkin’ and Alley Cattin’ idea — a walk to cover every street and alley in Traverse City’s eight square miles.
In July, Peggy pasted a screenshot of a map of Traverse City into a digital document and got to work. She made a plan to walk it in two- to three-mile segments over three- to four days/week as she did in the spring. After every walk, she traced her route in a bright color on the map.
She walked by 20-plus parks and 10-plus schools.
She walked on familiar streets like Front, Cass, and Union and not-so-familiar streets like Gilbert, Kinross, and Wenonah.
She walked all of Traverse City’s neighborhoods — from Orchard Heights and Indian Woods in the east, to Slabtown and Kids Creek in the west.
Every street. Every alley. With purpose and method.
On her walks, Peggy noticed all kinds of things. Like where it felt safe to walk and not so safe to walk. She noticed streets with wide alleys, narrow alleys, and streets like Locust that seemed like alleys. She saw sidewalks that were 100-plus years old, like on Washington. And sidewalks that were less than a year old, like on Fern. She smiled and said hello to neighbors she encountered. She felt connected to her home.
Because Peggy often walked alone, she had a lot of time to think. To reflect on what was next for her. About her future. How could she retire well?
With her Traverse City map now full of rainbow lines, Peggy found the answer near the end of her challenge in September. She would travel the world. On February 10, 2021, she left for her global “roving retirement.” She plans to be gone for three- to five years.
Peggy continues to explore cities on foot with purpose and method. With inspiration and hope. Cities like Glastonbury, England and Strasbourg, France. She’s connected to the temporary places she calls home because she walks them. And I’m glad to say she’s happy.
