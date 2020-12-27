TRAVERSE CITY — Homemade cookies might not seem like a winter essential for the unsheltered, but don’t tell that to Marcy, Jeanne, Betty, Ann, Lois or Valerie.
“Everybody needs a little sugar and a smile at the holidays,” said Valerie Putney, activities director of Orchard Creek, an assisted living facility on Cherry Bend Road.
Putney, along with residents Marcy Block, Jeanne Redfern, Betty Tubbs, Ann Dinnen and Lois Harlen and others, baked 65 boxes of cookies for guests of Safe Harbor.
Safe Harbor is an emergency shelter on Wellington Street, which serves about 65 overnight guests daily, providing a bed, laundry and phone charging facilities as well an evening meal.
Each guest of the shelter received a delivery of 10 freshly-baked cookies earlier this month, a mix of chocolate chip and Christmas cutouts.
“I wish you could smell them,” Tubbs said in a Zoom call with a Record-Eagle reporter.
Family members of the residents organized a drive to collect other essentials — sweat shirts, thermal socks and toiletries — as well as financial donations for the nonprofit emergency shelter.
“It makes us feel good to do this, we know the people who receive these things will be warm and dry, we don’t expect to hear back we just like helping,” Block said.
The friends previously worked to provide layettes to newborns through the Father Fred Foundation, but had to adjust.
“We didn’t want to take the chance of spreading the virus to the babies,” Putney said. “We know there is a homeless situation in this area, and I don’t believe a lot of people are aware of it. We’ve been safe here, we have each other but not everyone is so lucky.”
Home takes on extra meaning during the holidays, Block said. Residents of assisted living facilities like Orchard Creek, all lived in different homes before relocating there, she said, and so know the importance of home.
“We’re home here, we’re happy, wherever your family is at, that’s your home,” she said. “And we are like family here.”
The women said they slipped some candy into the boxes, too, and hoped the donations were received with the understanding they packaged caring hope with the cookies and clothing.
“We want to matter to the community,” Putney said, “and we’d rather do community work than crafts.”
