TRAVERSE CITY — Indigenous communities across North America will celebrate the eighth annual Orange Shirt Day today — a way to remember and honor Indigenous children who suffered and died in residential and boarding schools under U.S. and Canadian assimilation policies.
In efforts to assimilate Indigenous people and solve what governments perceived as an “Indian problem”, the U.S. and Canada forcefully pulled Native children from their families and tribes starting in the late 1800s. The children were placed in boarding schools with the intention of wiping away their cultures, languages, and spiritual beliefs.
“If we go back three generations, there’s a wall there,” said Nathan Wright, a citizen of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians whose family survived the schools. “The knowledge that existed out on the other side of that wall, there’s very little of it that came through.”
Multiple boarding schools operated in Michigan during the assimilation era, including the Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School and the Holy Childhood Boarding School in Harbor Springs.
Observance of Orange Shirt Day takes place Sept. 30 because it’s time of year children were taken to the schools. According to The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, Indingenous children were often brutalized, usually beginning with a forced haircut and European clothing.
They received extra punishment, often beatings, for behaving Indigenous or speaking their Native language. Many kids did not survive. Many that did were left without their culture and saddled instead with trauma that became intergenerational, according to the coalition’s website.
“The impacts from our stolen identities can be felt on an individual basis, on a family basis and on a community basis,” said Shannon Martin, director of the Ziibiwing Center of Anishinabe Culture & Lifeways; owned and operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan.
From the Ziibiwing’s American Indian’s Boarding Schools: An Exploration of Global Ethnic and Cultural Cleansing, in 1893 Congress allowed the Bureau of Indian Affairs to withhold food rations from Indigenous parents and guardians who refused to send their children to boarding schools. Many Native families were dependent on these rations at the time because of the loss of their hunting and fishing grounds.
Orange Shirt Day was created in 2013 by survivors of the St. Joseph Mission Residential School, which operated in Canada from 1891 to 1981. According to the project’s website, it’s meant to “create meaningful discussion about the effects of Residential Schools and the legacy they have left behind.”
In particular, it was inspired by the story of a survivor, Phyllis Webstad, who had a brand new orange shirt taken from her on her first day at residential school. She was 6; her grandmother had bought her the shirt.
“I didn’t understand why they wouldn’t give it back to me, it was mine,” according to an online transcript of her story. “The color orange has always reminded me of that and how my feelings didn’t matter, how no one cared and how I felt like I was worth nothing. All of us little children were crying and no one cared.”
Martin told the Record-Eagle it’s especially important to honor the day in the U.S., because of all the countries that subjected Indigenous children and people to residential schools, the U.S. is the only one that has not issued a formal apology from a sitting president.
Wright said acknowledgement of ancestors’ experiences helps subsequent generations heal.
“I think the more you learn about what happened, it starts to change you,” said Wright. “You educate yourself and become a better human.”
Still, he said he doesn’t know how many generations it will take to heal the effects of boarding schools.
This reporting project was produced in partnership with the Mishigamiing Journalism Project, a grant-funded effort that grants journalism fellowships to emerging Indigenous journalists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.