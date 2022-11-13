By Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Buoyed by Traverse City voters rejecting a request to allow a downtown building taller than 60 feet, a group opposing the project announced Friday that it will fight a recent state appellate court decision that revised how buildings must be measured.
“In light of the voters’ resounding rejection of buildings ‘over 60 feet’ at this week’s election, Save Our Downtown and Albert T. Quick have announced that they will file an application for leave to appeal with the Michigan Supreme Court before the end of November,” Attorney Jay Zelenock of Traverse City said in a statement.
Zelenock said they will ask the high court to reverse the portion of the appellate court ruling “that could allow city staff and city officials to approve a building in excess of 60 feet in height without the consent of the voters, contrary to the ‘plain language’ of the City Charter.”
A three-judge panel in October reversed 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power’s decision for how the building would have to be measured.
In an email to the Record-Eagle, Brian Mullally, Innovo Development Group principal and co-founder, said his company, along with the city, “were heartened that the Court of Appeals agreed with our analysis that the judge’s ruling was plainly wrong, and correctly applied the law to the facts of this case.”
“The decision by Judge Power created uncertainty in the application of the City’s Zoning Code and, ultimately, property owners’ rights,” Mullally wrote.
Zelenock said in a statement, “The recent Court of Appeals decision was correct in part, as it upheld Judge Power’s ruling that the Innovo project required approval of the voters before it could go forward. Unfortunately, the Court of Appeals did not agree with all of Judge Powers’ ruling, and included language in its decision that could be read to return too much power to the City Commission and the city staff.
“We believe that is clearly an error, and contrary to the intent of the voters. Judge Power’s decision was entirely correct and we expect the Michigan Supreme Court to agree.”
Mullally noted that “it should be no surprise that Save Our Downtown seeks to further address this with the Michigan Supreme Court.
“Rather than coming up with solutions on how to provide affordable, impactful housing for nurses, police officers, and other working people, they are content to try to hold Traverse City back decades.
“Innovo looks forward to continuing the fight for Traverse City’s progress and ultimately ensuring the decision by the Court of Appeals is affirmed by our Michigan Supreme Court.”
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said she could not comment without first seeing the appeal. And, for now, Power’s ruling remains in effect while the Supreme Court decides the issue, should it take the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.