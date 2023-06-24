TRAVERSE CITY — A task force has been named to decide how best to use $4.5 million in opioid settlement funds.
The money will come in payments over 10 years, with the first payment of $573,000 already received by the county.
The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, which approved the task force this week, also will allocate the settlement funds.
The task force, which will prioritize the money, is made up of those who are on the frontlines of the crisis.
The opioid problem started more than a decade ago, but the issue was exacerbated in recent years by the pandemic.
Commissioner Lauren Flynn was appointed to the task force to represent the county board.
The county board also approved the hiring of Sarah Bannon of Lakeview Consultants to guide the committee through the process. Bannon recently led the six counties that make up Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority through a rewrite of its 20-year-old enabling agreement.
That company will be paid $55,000 for its work, which will take about 10 months and include twice-monthly meetings of the task force and two listening sessions with stakeholders.
In addition to Flynn, the nine-member task force includes Paula Lipinski, CEO of Addiction Treatment Services; Dr. David McGreaham, member of the Grand Traverse County Drug Free Coalition; Susan Kramer and/or Terri Kelty, directors of Munson Healthcare Behavioral Health Services; Kathy Tahtinen, manager of Behavioral Health Services for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians; David Freedman, representing Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority; Judge Robert Cooney of 86th District Court; Mike Shea, Grand Traverse County undersheriff; and Sherise Shively, 13th Circuit Court community corrections.
Grand Traverse County signed onto national litigation with 3,000 other municipalities in 2017 to sue drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth, who has taken the lead on the county’s involvement with the lawsuit, has said he was skeptical about the amount of money it would recover and was pleased to see how successful it turned out.
Forsyth said it’s too soon to tell where the bulk of the settlement money will be used. “I think certainly going into courts, going into community corrections, going into jails, going into the crisis center are all legitimate uses, but until ... we go through the process, it’s hard to commit at this time,” he said.
Commissioner T.J. Andrews said she could think of at least three groups that are not represented on the task force — the homeless, people who provide kinship care for children affected by their parents’ addiction, and groups such as Harm Reduction that give out naloxone kits and clean needles.
Andrews suggested giving the task force the ability to expand and invite the involvement of others, but Forsyth and other board members agreed it would be better to keep the group fairly small and manageable to ensure its effectiveness.
“My experience is that the bigger the group, the more complex it gets,” Forsyth said.
A list of allowable uses for the money include naloxone kits to reverse opioid overdoses, medication-assisted treatment, treatment for those who are incarcerated, programs that offer users clean syringes, prevention programs and more, according to a list put together by the Michigan Association of Counties.
Treatment also should be expanded for pregnant and postpartum women and babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.
Funds are the result of settlements with McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergan and J&J in the first round, and with Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walmart in the second round.
More recently, a settlement with Walgreens Pharmacy has added another $338 million to state coffers for its role in the opioid epidemic, according to a release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.
It is not known how much of the settlement will go to Grand Traverse County.
In all, Nessel’s efforts have reaped nearly $1.6 billion dollars for the state.
From January to November 2022, a total of 2,532 Michiganders died of drug overdoses, which is an average of 8 deaths per day.
