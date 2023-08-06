The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is inviting high school-age students – private, public, or home-schooled – in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau counties to join one of its county-based Youth Advisory Councils.
The YAC program involves young people as leaders and grantmakers, with participants acting as advisers to the Foundation’s Youth Endowment.
YAC students within their county groups annually review Youth Endowment grant applications and recommend grant awards. Torey Caviston, youth and community impact coordinator, said the YAC program offers students the chance to be decision-makers on how grants are awarded to support youth issues and causes across the region.
It also helps build leadership skills, earn community service hours, learn about local philanthropy, and give back to the community, Caviston said.
Interested high school-age students can complete a New Member Application on the Community Foundation’s website: www.gtrcf.org/about/youth-advisory-council-program. Students with questions can reach out to Torey Caviston at 231-935-4066 ext. 111 or tcaviston@gtrcf.org.
Kristina Pepelko
GT Regional Community Foundation
