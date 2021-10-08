TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House, a cornerstone of area culture, weathered society’s ups and downs for nearly 130 years. Its reopening for live 2021-22 events offer world-class performances, education and arts programming for all ages.
“There were 48 opera houses built in Michigan in the 1800s,” said COH board member Steve Constantin. “We’re so lucky to be one of those surviving as it was intended — a community venue.”
Following last season’s COVID-19 shutdown, the 680-seat “Grand Old Lady” welcomes local and national touring acts as audiences cautiously resume attending live shows.
“Film is nice. TV is nice. But there’s nothing like a live performance,” Constantin said.
An Oct. 15 appearance by the long-running star of “The Phantom of the Opera” musical spotlights COH’s celebration of Broadway. Franc D’Ambrosio returns to the Traverse City stage for the third time to present “Broadway: Beyond the Chandelier,” a showcase for classic Broadway numbers.
“To hear him in this intimate venue is wonderful,” Constantin said. “You feel like you have a VIP seat in every seat.”
Ambrosio will conduct a master class with local students prior to the event. One or two students will be afforded the opportunity to perform during his show.
CHO partners with Michigan State University’s Wharton Center for Performing Arts throughout the season to offer Broadway Bound package trips to East Lansing. Tours include “Hadestown,” December 11; “Mean Girls,” March 5; “Dear Evan Hansen,” May 21; and “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” on June 11.
National acts in the season’s line-up include saxophonist/jazz musician Branford Marsalis on Feb. 24.
“We’re thrilled to have Marsalis and his quartet here,” said COH executive director Diana Baribeau who noted the strength of the region’s jazz fans.
The season’s hottest ticket for family-oriented entertainment is “Dinosaur World Live” on Feb. 4. The show features animatronics and puppetry which bring to life a tyrannosaurus Rex, a giraffatian, microraptor, segnosaurus and triceratops. A “petting zoo” featuring the prehistoric creatures takes place in the lobby following the show.
Community-sponsored events, including the National Writers Series and local talent showcases also fill the season’s playbill.
“Fulfillament” storytelling event on Oct. 21 brings five community figures to the stage. Storytellers share their journey to fulfillment through their work. Appearing are Yana Dee, Yana Dee Apparel; Matt Bullock, Tent Craft; Musician Jonathan Timm and Speaker Anne Bonney. Each storyteller presents a challenge to the audience to chart their own path to fulfillment.
“There’s power in storytelling,” said event producer Chelsea Bay Dennis. “People are more likely to absorb information. You can give facts all day but if it’s not tied to their life, they don’t get it.”
Arts education remains a foundation of the COH mission. Programs will continue to nurture area students.
“If we don’t provide opportunities to students and youth along the way, where are the arts going to be in the future?” asked Baribeau.
COH supports budding creatives via the second annual Interlochen Singers & Songwriters event on Feb. 3. The concert presents Interlochen Arts Academy students performing original works in a variety of styles and genres.
COH’s 10th annual Young Playwrights Festival offers the region’s high school students opportunity to submit original one-act plays. Finalists’ works are produced and performed at the venue on April 24.
The Take it to the Top summer workshops led by Broadway professionals offers theater training to about 60 youth.
Baribeau said COVID-19 protocols will be adapted to each event to protect the safety of performers and audiences.
Find COH’s full line-up and ticket information at cityoperahouse.org.
