TRAVERSE CITY — After a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, Traverse City Opera, co-founded by opera singers Lindsey Anderson and Kathleen Shelton, presents its inaugural performance.
“Found in Translation: A Dramatic Opera Experience” takes place April 1, at 7:30 p.m., at Kirkbride Hall.
A nonprofit organization with a mission to bring world-class opera to the Grand Traverse Region, Traverse City Opera was set to embark on its artistic journey in March 2020. However, its belated presentation featuring famous operatic scenes in their original language paired with dramatic English interpretations is all the more ready for audiences now, and the performers can’t wait to get on stage.
“The hiatus strengthened our resolve and passion to share professional opera with the community,” said Anderson. “I am extremely proud of what we have created, and I am so excited for our audience to experience the magic.”
Anderson, TCO’s executive director, grew up in TC, returning in 2018 to put down roots and begin bringing professional opera to her community.
Joining her on this endeavor is Shelton, who fills the position of artistic director for the organization.
Both Anderson and Shelton started their academic careers with non-music majors, but each found their love for opera in college.
“I discovered the artistic medium I was meant for,” recalled Anderson. “Opera communicates the human experience in a way that is unmatched.”
“[I found] opera to be the perfect combination of everything I love: history, literature, theater, costumes, art design, singing, I could go on,” added Shelton.
Together, they created an organization to boost tourism, bolster arts appreciation, and bring new artists to the area to work with local talent, all while putting Traverse City on the map in an industry where it previously had no visibility.
They intend to offer three full-scale opera productions with orchestra each year, plus additional concerts and educational outreach programs for area youth.
But first, “Found in Translation.”
Through this first performance, Anderson and Shelton are looking to dismantle the stereotypes surrounding opera by pairing opera with English translations to clarify what opera is fundamentally about — the human experience, which belongs to everyone.
“Something I would like novice opera listeners to know is you already know opera,” said Shelton. “You’ve been hearing it in commercials, cartoons, and films since you were a child. We hope after our concert, you will leave with a little more context of what the music means and an interest to hear more.”
The musical selections will be sung in their original languages — Italian, French, and German — and local actors will perform each scene in modern English.
Sara Hartley, a local performing artist and staff member at Interlochen Center for the Arts, has known Anderson for a couple of years and was beyond excited when Anderson approached her about being part of this project.
“I was a voice major in college and performed a lot of these works as a vocalist in my young career,” said Hartley. “Now, all these years later, to use the texts and create dramatic works to accompany these glorious singers is a really special opportunity for me to reconnect with the music I love in a new way.”
Hartley adapted all but one of the texts for “Found in Translation,” feeling that presenting translations instead of reading a static translation would better capture the essence of what each piece is communicating while also inviting the audience in. Hartley will be joined by actors Jan Dalton, Gianna Imbronone, Miishen Willis and Charlie Wilson.
Featured singers include local soprano Dr. Laura Osgood Brown and visiting artists mezzo-soprano Amal El-Shrafi, baritone Dan Ewart, tenor Jonathan Kaufman and local pianist Susan Snyder.
Brown leads the students of Interlochen in opera studies. As a consistent on-campus instructor, Brown has found it difficult to take a leave of absence to participate in an operatic production, so she is thrilled to have this local outlet.
“To have the opportunity to sing opera here in Traverse City feels both like coming home and building my home,” said Brown. “As things have opened up this past year, it has been a time of rediscovering my voice and artistry and digging into my practice. My singing and collaboration this year have been indescribably invigorating, and I hope to share that in every performance I give.”
Brown will be singing several songs on April 1, including Puccini’s famous aria, “O mio babbino caro,” which her 3-year-old son calls the “Luca Song,” because of its inclusion in Disney’s recent animated film.
Brown will also collaborate with other singers to perform “Sull’aira” from “The Marriage of Figaro,” “Là ci darem la mano” from “Don Giovanni,” and “O soave fanciulla” from “La Bohème.”
“The pieces feature such beauty and such passion,” said Brown. “There’s a reason they’ve held our hearts over so many years!”
With the multi-faceted performance hitting the stage next week, Anderson can hardly contain her excitement.
“It’s a dream come true! My career as an opera singer and administrator has led to this moment.”
Tickets for “Found in Translation: A Dramatic Opera Experience” are $20/person and can be purchased at mynorthtickets.com.
Please visit traversecityopera.org for more information about Traverse City Opera and to help support the nonprofit organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.