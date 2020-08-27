MANCELONA — A vehicle chase that ran across multiple northern Michigan counties Thursday morning is halted south of Mancelona in a standoff.
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said officers are rerouting traffic from U.S. 131 around an area south of Mancelona where officers from multiple police agencies have a pickup truck surrounded.
Troopers and deputies are trying to speak with the driver who still is inside his vehicle with four children, Carroll said. Troopers do not believe the man is armed.
"Our officers are trying to get him to talk, but he's calling (TV news stations) instead," Carroll said.
Carroll said the chase began in Petoskey after an officer responded to a traffic complaint about a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic. That officer caught up to the vehicle at a gas station where, when confronted, the driver threw hot coffee on the officer, Carroll said.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries after the man drove away, beginning the multi-county chase.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean confirmed Thursday morning, his deputies are helping reroute traffic around the area.
