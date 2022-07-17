ONEKAMA — The highly anticipated season two of HBO Max’s reality dating series “Fboy Island,” stars one of northern Michigan’s own — Louise Barnard of Onekama.
Last summer’s debut season hit the streaming service platform to record numbers — the biggest launch since HBO Max became a thing in spring 2020 — with viewership increasing with each episode’s release. Mere weeks after its premiere, the show received the green light for a season two, and now, for lovers of reality dating shows, the wait is over.
“We are so grateful for all of the viewers’ support,” said Sam Dean, co-showrunner of “FBoy Island Season 2.”
“Ultimately, we wouldn’t have a second season if it wasn’t for viewers investing their time with us. We have worked hard to create a second season we believe is even better than the first. We hope to honor the viewers, provide them with a reason to come back, and hopefully, attract new viewers.”
“The fanbase has built over time, and people seem eager for season two,” added Bill Dixon, co-showrunner.
For those not in the know, the premise of “FBoy Island” is pretty straightforward: Can three single ladies separate the commitment-seeking “Nice Guys” from the money-hungry “FBoys” and ultimately make a lasting love connection while also winning some prize money in the process? That’s the goal for contestants Mia Emani Jones, Tamaris Sepulveda, and Louise Barnard during the 10-episode season.
Jones, Sepulveda, and Barnard beat out 3,000 women who auditioned for a shot at love in Cabo.
“[It was] like a Taylor Swift concert amount [of applicants],” recalled Dixon.
Out of that vast number of females, Barnard stuck out from the crowd.
“We absolutely fell in love with Louise from the moment we met her during our casting phase,” said Dean. “Her vibrancy is infectious. She is kind, funny, smart, and savvy. Louise has a great inner confidence, knows what she wants, and articulates her desires and intentions beautifully.”
Originally hailing from the small town of Onekama, Louise Barnard, 25, lives in Miami and works as a model. At 15, Barnard started her modeling journey with River’s Edge Dancewear in Onekama. But, with limited modeling opportunities and resources in the area, it wasn’t until college that she was able to find and join organizations geared toward modeling.
Not long after that, Barnard started creating YouTube videos focused on hairstyles, thrifting, makeup and fashion.
Now, she maintains a well-followed YouTube channel with nearly 94,000 subscribers, and she also works as an influencer on social media, which is how casting directors discovered her.
“I had a couple of casting directors reach out to me through Instagram, but I didn’t know it was for ‘FBoy Island,’” said Barnard. “I was curious, so I decided to go through the casting process. They ended up really liking me, and we kind of hit it off.”
“Louise is special because she is very smart and very funny, but not in an overbearing way,” said Dixon. “She isn’t trying to prove anything to anyone. I think some of the guys on the show made a snap judgment based on her appearance, and boy were they wrong.”
But when the offer came to do season two, Barnard hesitated. At the time, she had just started dating a guy who wasn’t keen on the idea of Barnard participating in a reality dating series.
“We ended up breaking up,” added Barnard, “And I was like, ‘You know what, this is great.’ So I went through with it, and the next thing I knew, I was in Cabo.”
Having watched the inaugural season before auditioning, Barnard was familiar with the show’s setup and found it super entertaining. Still, it also struck her as unique in the realm of reality dating shows.
“I had never seen a show that had so much female empowerment, and so, that’s what I really liked — it put women in this position of power with the guys fighting for the women.”
Even though Barnard enjoyed the reality show and its fresh premise, she never really entertained any particular aspirations to be on TV — it just happened.
“I love reality TV. I’ve watched a million reality shows,” said Barnard. “But I never thought I would be on one. But, it was such an incredible experience and a great collaboration with everyone. It was a life-changing and amazing adventure, building relationships and having fun.”
Touted as a social experiment, “FBoy Island” aims to answer the age-old question of “Do nice guys always finish last?” with the added follow-up question: “Can FBoys truly reform?”
“I think most fans of the dating show genre are hyper-aware of the cliches, troupes, and tricks, and we just lean all the way in,” said Dixon. “We try to satirize dating shows while also still being a dating show. Despite the silliness and self-awareness, I think there is a kind of honesty to it.”
And fun-loving, creative Barnard entered the realm of reality TV to break old habits of falling for the wrong guys and to send a message to viewers.
“I hope I can be a role model for other girls from small towns who want to do bigger things in their lives, like breaking into the realm of TV and modeling.”
Barnard said the show emphasizes her weird and quirky behavior, which she loves.
Her goal was to showcase her authentic self and show other girls and women that being yourself and working toward what you want and love is the way to go, regardless if you come from a big city or a small, wholesome village like Onekama.
Filmed in Cabo San Lucas and hosted by actress and comedian Nikki Glaser, the HBO Max series, will air the first three episodes of season two on Thursdays, July 14 and 21, followed by two episodes on Thursdays, July 38 and August 4.
Will Louise Barnard walk away lucky in love? Tune in to find out!
