MANISTEE — One passenger is still missing and one is dead after a fishing boat with five people aboard sunk in Lake Michigan Sunday, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At 9:22 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene several miles off the coast of the Village of Arcadia.
The 20-foot vessel was approximately four miles offshore when people on another boat saw it sinking. They immediately went to help the people on the sinking vessel, Sheriff Brian Gutowski said.
When they arrived at the scene, Gutowski said, they found four people in the water. Three of them — a 69-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman — were still conscious after being rescued from the water.
The fourth passenger, a 77-year-old woman, was unconscious when she was pulled from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were attempted by the other boaters and emergency responders, the sheriff said.
The fifth passenger, a 63-year-old Arcadia resident, had become submerged in the water and was still missing when authorities released their report of the incident late Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews from the sheriff’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police, Arcadia Fire Department, Frankfort Fire Department and the Onekama Fire Department were working together to conduct searches.
“Those efforts are still underway at the time of this release,” Gutowski said in a statement. “We ask individuals who might come across the emergency responders working to please stay away from the area.”
