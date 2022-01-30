WILLIAMSBURG — A resident of a single-story home died in house fire on Bates Road in Acme Township just after midnight on Saturday.
Firefighters from Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department responded at 12:11 a.m. Trucks from several departments began arriving within five minutes to find the house fully aflame and in danger of hopping to a building next door — a missionary church called Through the Roof Fellowship, said Fire Department Chief Pat Parker.
“We got there and the thing was rolling,” said Parker. “All we could do was protect exposure because the worship center started getting hot as well, so we had to cool that down.”
Parker said that Through the Roof’s pastor had been letting two people live in the single-story home, one of whom escaped the fire and is receiving help from the American Red Cross.
Church staff could not be reached by phone on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters had the flames under control in under an hour, said Parker. Still, to find the other resident, firefighters patted down hotspots well into the night, expending 10,000 gallons of water, Parker said.
The department was assisted in the excavation by Team Elmer’s, an excavating contractor based out of Garfield Township.
Neither resident has been identified by officials pending a notification of next of kin. The cause of the fire has also not yet been confirmed.
“We don’t have a cause or an origin yet,” said Parker. “There wasn’t really a whole lot left by the time we got everything put out.”
Fire trucks didn’t leave the scene until noon on Sunday, said Parker.
Parker also said his department would be monitoring the well-being of his own staff in the wake of the fire. Several of the firefighters on scene were new hires.
“For some of them, this was their first fire victim, so we’re keeping a close eye on them,” Parker said. “We watch them on fires like this.”
