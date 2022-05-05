April is not one of my favorite months in northern Michigan. It could be cold, warm, snowy or muddy, but always drab and colorless. The nicer sunny days make you think of the warmer, greener months ahead, but will frequently be dashed with a snap of cold air and sometimes snow.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

The one thing I look forward to is the morel mushroom hunting season, which normally starts in late April. Two or three decades ago I used to find the majority of my morel harvest at that time of spring. Not so much in the last decade, and probably not this April with the below average temperatures we’ve experienced much of the month. A gradual warmup in May, daytime highs in the 60-70 range, nighttime lows in the 50s, and a fair amount of rain will make the wrinkly looking fungi pop up. Late April and early May thunder booms bring up the shrooms.

I’ve written several columns on how to hunt the woodland delicacies and tips on finding them. It’s important that you’re not in a hurry. Mushroom hunting is a visual experience. Walk slowly keeping your eyes on the ground looking for that rumpled cone poking through leaves and twigs. Once I spot the fist one it seems, at least to me, that it’s easier to see more.

This spring I’m going to offer you some of my favorite trails for finding a few shrooms (hopefully). It’s never a guarantee. Some years they are there, and then other years nothing.

But, over the years I’ve found them more often than not. Good hunting and enjoy the walk in the woods.