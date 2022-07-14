The North Country Trail — that’s close to 4,600 miles long with 1,150 miles stretching across Michigan’s peninsulas — is cared for by just 37 local chapters.
If you’ve been following Joan Young’s stories about her journey across the trail, which she is hoping to complete in a year, many portions of the trail are not as well cared for as the 105 miles through our neck of the woods by the Grand Traverse Hiking Club.
Young is a member of the Spirit of the Woods chapter, which is the one just south of our region. She started her hike eastward in December, which she has completed to central Vermont. She then drove to central North Dakota and is now hiking back here. Her Facebook posts are informative and fun to read about the conditions and weather she’s hiked through daily. She has also had articles on her experience published in this Record-Eagle section in the last few months. It’s the second time for her to complete the trail. She did it first around 2000, when it was relatively new.
We are fortunate to have a chapter as dedicated to keeping our portion of the trail in great shape, but they also have done a lot of work assisting the Grand Traverse Conservation District in establishing and upkeep on trails throughout their 3,000 acres of parkland.
I recently joined a small crew from the chapter that was working on restoring worn out puncheon along a section of the NCT that borders the Hodenpyle Pond near Mesick. They were working with some help they received from SEEDS, a nonprofit based in northern Michigan that specializes in after school programs, a youth conservation corps. Crew members serve their community while getting paid and gaining valuable work experience and trades training.
John Gerty, a GTHC member, explained they had been able to obtain the SEEDS crew to help for a couple of days through a collaboration with the NCT funded in part by a grant from the National Park Foundation.
“We have specialized crews that take care of trails, mowing, keeping blazes marked on trees and chain sawing and survey work when needed. This Hodeypyle section is a more focused project. It requires planning and oversight, and more volunteers and local conservation resource support such as SEEDS when we can get it. They have been a big help in completing these type of projects.
“There are approximately 50-some GTHC member trail adopters that cover every mile of trail overseen by our chapter at least twice a year. They typically cover about three miles of the trail inspecting and maintaining it. If there are fallen trees or over grown sections a single person can’t handle they call for back up, which is always provided,” he explained as they worked on restoring the trail next to the pond.
In addition to keeping our section of the NCT in prime condition they have assisted the Grand Traverse Conservation District with trail work and reroutes along the Boardman River Trail. They built a 150-foot long puncheon through a swampy area, put a 25-foot bridge over a tributary brook and helped reroute a half-mile of trail along Cass Road.
They put in thousands of hours on trail work during a typical year, according to Gerty, who will submit around 100 hours of work for just the Hodenpyle section of NCT. Volunteers are asked to report their hours quarterly to the NCT. The funding for individual National Scenic Trails — the NCT is one of 11 across the nation — from the National Park Service’s available funds from grants and donations is distributed based on the volunteers hours and allotted to the individual chapters based on those hours. That’s what paid for the SEEDS crew.
“In 2021, overall 542 volunteers contributed 54,236 hours of time to the North Country Trail through all of its 37 chapters, which was a value of $1,547,895 that’s distributed back to the individual chapters based on their input,” Gerty added.
The local Grand Traverse Hiking Club, which was started around 1990 by Arlen Matson, today has around 300 members, many of whom will volunteer at some point. It has quite a few retired members who have the time to volunteer, which helps in their efforts to keep up with the trail work.
We live in a beautiful area for the trail to pass through, which means that we get lots of hikers coming through from outside our area. They know from posts of previous hikers that have visited our region what a delightful experience they will have during their time here as well as the many scenic jaw-dropping visuals encountered along the trail.
As I stated earlier we are fortunate to be able to enjoy that experience all year long with the NCT, which offers a wonderful experience of hiking through northern Michigan forests, along rivers and lakes. In case you come across a crew or an individual working on the trail take the time to thank them for their contributions and upkeep of the NCT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.