Torch River Ridge Nature Preserve offers great hiking trails and critical ecological protection for this short, but important, river that connects Torch Lake and Lake Skegemog. It’s the newest of three nature preserves that Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy has opened along Torch Lake in recent years. It’s one of Michigan’s largest and longest inland lakes, and has been called “one of the most beautiful lakes in the world” by National Geographic.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

All of these preserves that also include Maplehurst Natural Area, above the lake’s western shore, and Torch Lake Nature Preserve, above the eastern shore, offer scenic hiking trails and critical protection to this pristine ecological water environment eventually draining into Grand Traverse East Bay. The trails, which offer breathtaking vistas of the unique glacially carved land that created the lakes, hills and deep ravines that run throughout the preserves, are a delight to hike.

You get glimpses of the lake from Maplehurst and Torch Lake Preserve, not from Torch River Ridge. That doesn’t detract at all from the breathtaking views of the rugged glacially carved ridge as you hike to the top skirting deep ravines through hardwood forests. Hemlock groves are nestled along the bottom of ridge slopes, and a few white pine stands are scattered through the preserve.

There are four miles of trails consisting of about a mile of old trail, mostly along the lower land, and three miles of newer trails cut into ridges leading to the top. The newer trails are quite nice for hiking. There are signposts throughout the property at intersections with maps showing you which way to go.

The nature preserve is a 290-acre parcel with around 1,700 feet of undeveloped Torch River wetland frontage, which at this point I didn’t see any access to view. The land, the longtime family homestead of Bill Weiss, was sold by him at below value rate to the conservancy. Skegemog Point residents Marty and Valerie Cotanche donated $1 million to complete the fundraising goal. Both Weiss and the Cotanche’s are to be commended for their efforts in preserving and protecting this valuable piece of land forever.

When speaking with Jennifer Jay from the GTRLC she said they weren’t sure about the elevation change between the trailhead, off West Torch River Road, and the top of the trail system. Using my Jeep’s navigator elevation feature, I drove from the trailhead and took Miller Road to get to the top trail. It parallels Miller for a short distance. I got an estimated 130-foot elevation change.

The trail system is open for year round use, and fall, with all the hardwoods, should be breathtaking. Winter will provide some excellent snowshoeing opportunities. Mountain biking is not permitted.