A trip to East Tawas area offers some great cross-country skiing opportunities, magnificent scenic overlooks of the Au Sable River valley and miles of silky smooth ski tracks at Corsair Trails.

A quick trip to the Highbanks Pathway will reward you with beautiful panoramic views high above the Au Sable River valley. Ski east from Lumberman’s Monument, which is located at the end of Monument Road about four miles north of the Corsair Trails. The pathway is over six miles long, but you only want to ski a small portion that has the majority of overlooks. The monument is located about the halfway point.

Ski about a mile out-and-back, and don’t forget your camera. The ungroomed trail follows the high bluffs above the river valley offering one incredible panoramic overlook after another. It’s often skier tracked. I like to spend time just leaning on my ski poles gazing off into the distance. These spectacular views are hard to forget. In early spring you can sometimes spot eagles floating on thermal currents, probably looking for rodents emerging from dens.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

The Corsair Trail system located seven miles northwest of East Tawas, also off Monument Road, is one of the finest cross country trail systems in the Lower Peninsula.

Nestled among the beautiful Silver Valley hills and snow bowls, Silver Creek slices through the trail system offering a picturesque backdrop. The system has 28 miles of groomed one-way trails that offer a wide variety of terrain. It ranges from easy, rolling topography to hills with long downhill runs best skied with fresh tracks.

This area has long been a winter playground dating back to the 1930s when Silver Valley Winter Sports Park was created offering a rope tow, toboggan run and cross country skiing. It closed in the 1960s. The present day trail system got its start in 1970s. The Corsair Trail Council grooms and cares for the trails through an agreement with the Huron National Forest.

Gary Nelkie, who operates Nordic Sports in East Tawas, has been a driving force behind the creation of the trail system from the beginning, and still is 50 years later. He personally laid out much of the system that has a nice rhythmic flow. I remember him pointing out, when I skied with him in the 1990s, that he designed the hillier sections so that the downhill helped propel you up the next hill, and it works well on the hilliest sections.

The majority of the trails are double tracked with a few trails on the Wright Lake section also groomed for skating. All of the loops are interconnecting, well-marked trails with plenty of signage. They roll across open meadows, through sweet-smelling pines and towering hardwoods, and along the edge of swift flowing, gurgling steams.

The Huron National Forest collects a daily use fee of $5 and weekly $15, payable at the trailheads in envelopes. The trail council depends on donations for grooming and upkeep. There is no fee for skiing the Highbanks.

I like to spend a couple of days exploring trails in the area. You won’t be disappointed. East Tawas offers lots of lodging and restaurant choices.