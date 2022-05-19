Summer is always a busy time in the Traverse City area with lots of activities, events and visitors to the area. When people are visiting me from outside the area I always pick a few short, scenic hikes to take them on, which will leave time for other activities during the day as well.

Time is always at a premium trying to pack everything in and still provide visitors with a nice overview of the area and all it has to offer. I listed, with descriptions, some of my favorite hikes either in town or close by. Most hikes will not take much longer than an hour or so still leaving plenty of time to pack in other activities and more sites to visit during typically busy summer days with visitors.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

Within the city limits most people and visitors are aware of the very visible TART that runs along both bays and through downtown, but there are some lesser known alternatives offering a lot more seclusion away from the maddening crowds.

The Boardman Lake Trail, part crushed limestone, asphalt and boardwalks, is currently about a four-mile round trip from Hull Park, located behind the city library, down to Medalie Park and back currently. Soon, at a later date this summer, it will be opened as a loop trail around the lake. The current ride or hike along the lake is below a tall bluff on the out-and-back portion of trail. Condos and apartments are tucked into woods along a portion of the bluff, but are not intrusive to the trail. You cross no roads and just one driveway leading into a condo complex near the start of the pathway. At times it feels like you’re hanging out over the lake as extensive boardwalks make up a portion of the current trail and even more on the new trail when it opens. Waterfowl can often be seen along the shoreline, especially swans and Canada geese.

The 147-acre Garfield Commons Natural Area, adjacent to Munson Medical Center and old State Hospital grounds, could be called Traverse City’s Central Park. Trails explore the tall hills and meadows and old orchard areas. The 2.4 mile Meadow Loop and Copper Ridge Trail climbs into the hills, a good workout, but the rewards are jaw-dropping overlooks of the city, Old Mission Peninsula, the Barns and both bays. The trailhead is near the intersection of the Medical Campus and Orange Drive. An easier scenic trail, the 1.7 mile Garfield Trail and Old Orchard Loop, which begins near the Barns area, offers a more mellow outing through lush meadows.and old orchard.

On the south side of South Airport Road back of the old YMCA building, still in use, the trail through the Grand Traverse Natural Education Preserve that offers around a little over 3 miles of out-and-back trails, many right along side the Boardman River or on bluffs above it. They start right behind the building heading south across and open field all the way to an overlook of the river and Cass Road bridge. You can do any portion of the trail you like and return to your vehicle in the parking lot via the same trail. Total distance is around 6 miles out-and-back, and it’s not a difficult hike with some small climbs along the bluffs. There are more miles of scenic Education Preserve trails along the river from the Lone Pine Trailhead and Oleson Bridge Trailhead, both off Keystone Road just north of the River Road intersection.

If you really want to treat your guests to a picturesque system of trails offering panoramic overlooks and up close looks at a wild, free flowing Boardman River, take them on a hike along Brown Bridge Quiet Area trails. Located a short distance, 15 miles or less, from downtown trails hug bluffs above the river and meander along the river banks.

A hike around the loop trail on both sides of the river using the two foot bridges spaced about 2.5 miles apart will yield a nice hike of a little over 5 miles. You can also do out-and-back hikes just along either side of the river.

All of those except the Boardman Lake Trail are part of the nearly 3,000 acres of public parklands managed by the Grand Traverse Conservation District.

Hiking them reminds us of why we moved up here to Traverse City; the natural beauty of the area and wonderful access to many outdoor arenas. Your guests will also appreciate the area that much more.