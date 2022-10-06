The Glacial Hills Natural Area, which rises above the village of Bellaire, provides a network of colorful trails for mountain biking and hiking in October. It’s considered one of the top areas in the Lower Peninsula for mountain biking with more than 30 miles of well maintained trails, which are also open to hikers as well.

Most hikers are seeking much shorter routes. That’s not a problem the way the trails are laid out with many signposts throughout the trail system. Trail maps are posted at each intersection. Each offers alternate routes you can follow offering you many choices and a mileage that you are comfortable with. The variety of choices makes it appealing to those looking for distance or shorter scenic rides and hikes.

On the Trails A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

The hikes that I’m outlining here are not long. They will offer you a bit of a workout since you are hiking in the hills with close to a 400-foot elevation change between the top locations along the trail and trailhead parking areas. That doesn’t mean you are climbing 400 feet, but you will encounter some uphill trails on these hikes. Take your time and enjoy the woodland scenery. It’s a breathtaking hike in more ways than one.

The hikes start from different trailheads. There are three main trailheads leading into the nearly 800-acre natural area. They are located on Orchard Hills, Vandermark, and Eckhardt roads as you leave the village. My two hikes originate from the Orchard Hills Road and Eckhardt Road trailheads.

At times looking down as you hike along you can see sections of the trail below snaking up the hill. The topography allows trails to be in close proximity without being on top of each other. Hiking along the upper sections almost makes me think of hiking in the foothills of the Appalachians as you look out across the glacially created tall hills and deep valleys.

It’s much more than just a delightful trail system. It preserves a slice of northern Michigan that the last glacier carved out of the land around 11,000 years ago, which will allow future generations to continue to enjoy this special place. The area is also popular for cross country skiing, snowshoeing and fat tire biking in the winter months.