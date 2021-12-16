We may have off and on warmer days, but winter has arrived in northern Michigan.
As I drove back from visiting grandkids in Florida over Thanksgiving last week I was rudely reminded of that upon reaching Grayling and driving on snow covered roads the rest of the way home. Not that I’m unaccustomed to that, but still a little bit of a shock.
By the weekend I was getting back in the winter spirit, and Sunday’s bright sunny day had me heading outside to enjoy a hike in the snow with my golden doodle Lulu. She thought it was hot in Florida although temperatures were in the high 60s and low 70s around St. Augustine.
Checking around the area I found pretty full trailhead parking areas at Muncie Lakes and the Quiet Areas at Brown Bridge and Sand Lakes. We headed to the lake shore along the Sleeping Bear and found more busy parking areas at Empire Bluff and Treat Farm. However one of my favorite beach walks at the end of Esch Road only had a couple of cars parked at the end of the road.
You can walk a few miles along the beach. I choose to quickly head over to where Otter Creek flows into the big lake and hike north along the beach towards the massive dunes to the north. It was a good choice since the wind was blowing at a pretty good rate out of the southwest kicking up some surf.
The large dune that fills the sky as you walk towards it blends into Old Baldy dune that overlooks the Treat Farm trail and the south side of Empire Bluff. It’s visually stunning as you proceed along the beach towards the dune. You get to a point when approaching the dune that’s all you see looking up. Because of the lakes high water levels you run out of beach to hike along underneath the dune.
This is a popular beach walking area the other three seasons, especially summer and early fall for magnificent sunsets. This time of year you won’t find that many, if any, hikers along the beach. Probably because it’s normally windy along the coast, which makes the wind chill lower that air temperature. It was 37 yesterday, but felt more like in the 20s. Heading north towards the dune with the wind behind me it wasn’t bad. Heading back south along the beach to the parking area at the end of the road felt a lot colder. I took a side trail that led into the woods along the beach, and it was better with some wind break.
The Platte Plains Trail, which is a popular cross country ski trail in winter, also has a trailhead just off Esch Road before reaching the beach parking area. A couple of cars were parked there with a few people hiking that trail, which didn’t have enough snow to ski.
On a bright winter sunny day a hike along the white sandy beach with Lake Michigan’s white-capped blue waters crashing ashore was a treat. It’s a contrast that I never get tired of witnessing, both peaceful and exhilarating.
