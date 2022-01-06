Winter activities like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and especially fat tire biking saw dramatic increases in participation last winter, and this winter is expected to be no different.
It also saw a lot of new people trying to get into the various activities available for maybe the first time or just getting out occasionally through the winter.
Living in northern Michigan it’s important to embrace winter by figuring out how to enjoy it.
It’s a lot easier to be committed to getting outside in the winter when you’re looking forward to the experience.
One of the ways is becoming at least somewhat proficient with cross-country skis, snowshoes or a fat tire bike. That makes a big difference, in my opinion, when you are looking forward to getting out on a trail instead of being just half-halfheartedly committed.
The good news is that National Winter Trails Day, hosted by TART is back this winter, and is taking place Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Timber Ridge Resort.
It offers a simple option for those who have been wanting to give winter silent
sports a try, or maybe pick up some pointers to improve their technique making the experience more enjoyable.
Learn the basics of how to go up and down small hills, how to fall down and get back up.
Hundreds of new participants have been introduced to the liberating feeling of getting out on a pair of skis or snowshoes during winter thanks to this annual event.
TART teams up with the Record-Eagle, Vasa Ski Club, Brick Wheels, Suttons Bay Bikes, Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association and Timber Ridge to put on the event, which offers free trail access, and introductory ski lessons, fat tire bike demos and guided snowshoe hikes.
The day nationally is more than a quarter-century old. TART had been celebrating it for more than a decade when last year’s event was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns and state directives.
It’s an event that had drawn more than 100 people the last few years, especially families looking to try one or more activities.
Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are family-friendly winter sports, according to Brian Beauchamp, TART’s communication director, when we’ve spoken before.
“We’ve found the event attracts a wide range of participants that can sometimes span three generations. It’s something that grandparents can enjoy with grandchildren,” he said, pointing out that the sports are low impact, which is a great option for an older generation.
Free rental equipment, which will be limited, will be available on a first-come-first-served basis starting at 10:30 a.m. A driver’s license will be required to check it out. Since equipment is limited they are asking that you bring your own if you have it.
Complimentary cookies and cocoa are being served in the lodge after your day on the trails.
They also ask that you register in advance and day-of if attending so they can keep track of participating numbers at TART’s website, traversetrails.org.
“We are expecting a great event this year after missing last year’s event,” said Janna Goethel, TART’s special events coordinator, when we made contact recently. “With the majority of the event taking place outdoors we feel confident it will be a safe day for winter trail enthusiasts.
Volunteers will be wearing masks while indoors for registration, which we know we’ll have several on that day. But, the decision to wear a mask indoors will be up to individual attendees.”
Winter trails offer a completely different outdoor experience to a once-familiar landscape.
Take the time to enjoy the experience and beauty of our winter environment. Winter hiking is also an option when there’s a lack of snow, which we seem to be experiencing recently.
There are many options for getting out and enjoying winter activities. We weren’t meant to hibernate.
