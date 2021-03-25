One of my fond childhood memories was reading the Sunday morning funnies in the newspaper. The first cartoon I would look for was Pogo, which you may know or not, was set in the Okefenokee Swamp. It followed Pogo, a possum, Albert Alligator and a cast of funny swamp denizens. The comic strip appeared from 1948 until 1975.
I never forgot my interest in the swamp, located along the Florida-Georgia state line. Last winter I decided to stop and visit a couple of the entrances with an overnight stay on the way to Florida.
Shortly after the visit, reaching my destination in Florida, the world was thrown in turmoil by the pandemic, and I raced back home. I haven’t traveled since, but that visit was a highlight. I highly recommend a stopover if you are passing through the Peach State on nearby I-75.
The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge (official name) covers 630 square miles with more than 350,000-acres designated as wilderness. It’s one of the largest freshwater wetlands in the United States. Native Americans called it “land of the trembling earth.” It’s a constantly changing landscape, from open, wet prairies to forested cypress swamps, lakes and islands.
The main entrance, the Suwannee Canal Recreation Area located off GA 121 on the east side of the refuge, offers the Richard S. Bolt Visitor Center, an excellent place to start with lots of information and displays on the vast swamp. There are also boat tours and kayak and canoe rentals available. It’s run by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
There’s close to 120 miles of marked water trails for day-trip exploring or overnight wilderness camping trips. Seven platforms and three islands are available to camp on. Overnight permits are required. Swamp Island Drive, a seven-and-half-mile paved road, excellent for round-trip biking from the visitor center, takes you to Chesser Island where you find a historic homestead with cabins and outbuildings and mile long hiking trail. A three-quarter-mile boardwalk takes you across wetlands to the 50-foot Owls Roost Observation Tower, which gives you a 360-degree bird’s eye view of lakes and prairies as far as you can see.
I took a guided boat tour of the Suwannee Canal, which starts at the Recreation Area.
The canal was an ill-fated attempt that took place in the 1890s when a group of capitalists and former Confederate officers tried to dig a canal from the west side of the swamp to the Suwannee River on the east side for the purpose of draining and farming it.
Fortunately the attempt failed when they encountered an ancient sea dune of sand left from when seas were much higher thousands of years ago. It kept caving in on them as they tried to dig through with the equipment they had at the time, and they gave up. Today it makes a nice waterway to enter the refuge for a short way before fanning out in water trails.
The boat ride up the canal was beautiful, passing underneath large moss-laden cypress trees lining the banks. We passed a few canoes loaded with camping gear heading back from overnight stays to the recreation area. Beautiful tropical birds and plenty of rather large alligators also lined the banks.
The guide explained how the swamp purifies the water and that it is some of the purest water you will find on earth. He dipped a glass in and offered any of us on the tour a drink of swamp water if we would like to try it. I passed and so did the others on the tour. He drank the glass full.
You will find a lot more on Pogo and Walt Kelly, his creator, at Okefenokee Swamp Park located at the north entrance to the refuge on GA177. It’s a private, nonprofit facility that also offers guided boat tours, a railroad tour through a small portion of the swamp and live animal exhibits.
It also has a whole building devoted to the Pogo comic strip and how it enhanced national awareness of the swamp. You could spend another day here.
Thanks in large part to the possum and his swampland friends the National Wildlife Refuge is today visited annually by more than 400,000 people. I know Pogo drew me in.
