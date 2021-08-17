I love hiking or mountain biking up to high overlooks that offer spectacular views, and we have several around northern Michigan.
You can add one more to that, the Offield Family Viewlands between Petoskey and Harbor Springs.
It lives up to its name offering grand views of Little Traverse Bay and surrounding countryside. Recently I visited it and the nearby Offield Family Forest Preserve for a mountain bike ride at both nature preserves. Both parcels, made possible for purchase by large grants from the Offield family, offer some nice trails for both hiking and mountain biking.
However, other than hills, you will find that the two parcels are completely different in the type of outdoor outing they offer. The Viewlands are mostly open, meadow-like areas, with nice trails, some paved. It allows you to drink in those jaw-dropping views from the highlands. The Forest Preserve is mostly that, forested with no long distance views and uneven trails. Both offer around 4 miles of trails, and both provide plenty of hills for your outing. They are located about 3 miles apart.
I decided to visit the Forest Preserve first, and glad I did. You really appreciate the open, sunny view from the Viewlands after the forested, darker trails at the preserve. It was kind of like going from dusk to daylight, which even brightened my mood.
The preserve is the oldest of the two parcels, and is a working forest managed for timber production. It was purchased in 2009, and has become a local favorite for hiking and mountain biking. There's about 4 miles of trail and some old two-tracks that meander across fields and climb the hills of the 390-acre preserve. Getting to the top requires a good uphill climb. I ended up pushing my mountain bike to the top, not quite making it all the way up. There are a number of intersections all along the trail, but maps were posted at all intersections except one. It's easy to stay on the trail.
This wasn't a long ride, but the trail and climb are somewhat rugged.
The Viewlands was a golf club through 2019. Purchased early last year by the Little Traverse Conservancy, it is now open to the public with about 4.5 miles of old cart paths to hike or mountain bike around what was the 18-hole course. Beautiful old trees, winding paths and eye-candy views that stretch for miles inland and across Little Traverse Bay are rewards for the sometimes strenuous hike or bike ride. The old open fairways are being converted to native grasses and flowers. The nice thing is that you drive to the top of the property where the clubhouse was located and golfers began their rounds. You can even see the Inland Waterway and Walloon Lake from the top of the Viewlands. You are a little over 500 feet above Lake Michigan.
It offers some of the best views in this part of northern Michigan in my opinion and is well worth the drive to explore.
