Places To Go

Mike Terrell's April 8 article in GO requires clarification. The Optimist Club property is privately-owned for use by Optimist Club members and their invited guests only. Call 231-218-4923 for more information.

Terrell's Trail Notes

The trailhead is off M-37 on the north side of the bridge just before you cross heading south. Part of the ABI Mechanical drive you park by the locked Optimist gate. The ABI drive swings away to the left.

The sound of traffic crossing the bridge is loud when you first reach the valley floor and start on the trail. Eventually it wanes as you proceed down the placid glen and is gone before reaching the cabin.

The trail is divided into four loops once you quickly reach the first intersection in the valley. Head right on the Cattail Loop, which offers many looks and crossings of multiple creek channels. It's about .5 from the trailhead to Proposal Bridge where you reach Cedar Loop. Don't cross the bridge and proceed along the south side of the creek on the Cedar Loop. It crosses the creek a couple of times before reaching the cabin in less then a half-mile.

The cabin area has the island retreat, an artisan well, fire pit with benches, and a covered pavilion with picnic tables. A great place to relax and enjoy the serenity of this special place.

The Maple Loop, close to three-quarters-mile, takes off from the cabin. After following and crossing the creek it heads up along the ridge. The Overlook Loop, little over a half-mile, takes off the Maple Loop climbing the ridge to a nice bench and stunning view looking across the valley towards Hoosier Valley.