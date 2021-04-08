This article was updated 4/8/21 to clarify that the Optimist Club property is privately-owned and for use by Optimist Club members and their invited guests only. Call 231-218-4923 for more information.
Having lived up here for over 40 years I can’t began to count the number of crossings I’ve made on the M-37 bridge just south of Chum’s Corner.
You can’t see much crossing the bridge with the railings and the valley well below the bridge. I knew there was an old railroad corridor running through the valley, but didn’t know that a beautiful swift flowing creek also runs through the vale accompanied by a private, scenic trail system.
It’s all part of the Optimist Club’s cabin property, a 40-acre parcel that runs through the Beitner Creek valley. The property was donated years ago, the bulk of the property came from longtime club members Art and Mary Schmuckal.
The Optimist Cabin, according to a sign on the one-room cabin, was the former Traverse City Chamber of Commerce visitors center, which was then located at the corner of Division and Bay Street. It was used up until 1966 when it was purchased by the club for $1 and moved to the valley by volunteers. What a difference 55 years makes considering the current Traverse City Tourism Visitor Center building greeting visitors today.
The cabin was like a step back in time when life was simpler and less hurried as I relaxed on what they call Schmuckal Island where an open pavilion has been built with comfortable benches. Beitner Creek evolves into multiple channels as it speeds down the valley toward the Boardman River. Sitting on the bench on a warm March afternoon with a cloudless, sunny sky I almost fell asleep lulled by the sounds of the gurgling creek as it rushed around the island. What a place for a daydream.
To build the trail system they used numerous bridges and boardwalks to create an impressive, delightful system called the Discovery Trail that meanders more than 3 miles through the valley, much of it alongside creek channels, and up along the tall ridge overlooking Hoosier Valley and the cabin far below.
I was introduced to it this winter when a friend, an avid hiker, posted on Facebook that she had just hiked the trail system for the first time and was very impressed. A trail I hadn’t heard of? I had to check it out, which I did this past winter and again this spring.
Nice hiking both times, but easier getting down to the valley floor from the trailhead and back up without snow. It’s a steep trail up and down the ridge to enter and exit the system, but not long. Once you are down it’s nice level hiking through the valley. The trail system has a few muddy spots, but easily avoided. My hiking boots were dry after the afternoon outing.
The clear, swift flowing creek is captivating to hike along any time of the year, and the views of Hoosier Valley are well worth the hike up to the overlook. I’m really looking forward to an autumn view.
Please contact the Optimist Club before going onto this property at 231-218-4923.
